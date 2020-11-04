Apple Watch just got a killer Spotify upgrade: How to use it now

All Apple Watch owners will soon be able stream content from Spotify on their wrist. Spotify is rolling out a feature to users that turns Apple's smartwatch into an audio source for Bluetooth headphones and speakers.

While it feels like this feature should've existed already, it's a welcomed upgrade for Apple Watch-wearing Spotify users. It makes the Apple Watch more useful when the paired iPhone isn't nearby and enables Siri to control playback, too.

Of course, the Apple Watch needs to be connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular plan in order to stream from Spotify. The feature is also limited to Apple Watch Series 3 or newer users running watchOS 6 or later.

As of Wednesday morning, I could test out the feature on my Apple Watch Series 6 running watchOS 7. Now, when I open the Spotify app on my watch, an option with a beta label lets me redirect audio to my AirPods Pro. Previously, I could only choose nearby AirPlay-equipped speakers as my source.

Users already had the ability to control Apple's native Music, Podcast and Audiobooks apps from an Apple Watch when the paired iPhone isn't nearby. Spotify is a popular third-party music service for quite a few Apple Watch users (myself included), so it's great to see expanded integration rolling out now. It also helps Spotify's case when it comes to navigating the best Apple Watch apps.

Spotify hasn't specified how fast this new streaming feature is rolling out, but this blog post reminds you to update to the latest version of Spotify on your iPhone if you have yet to do so.

While you're here, check out all the Apple Watch Black Friday deals happening now. Spoiler: you can score a Series 3 for just $179 at Amazon.