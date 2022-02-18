This rare Apple deal means now's the time to buy an Apple Watch 7

If you've been waiting for an Apple Watch 7 deal that maximizes the trade-in value on your older Apple Watch, we have excellent news. In the spirit of American Heart Month, Apple is running a limited-time promotion to encourage upgrading to the company's newest, 7th-generation smartwatch.

Get an extra $25 on Apple Watch trade-ins at Apple when you exchange your current Apple Watch for the Apple Watch 7. The promotion is one of the best President's Day Apple sales you'll find, letting you get up to $235 in credit towards a new smartwatch. Apple rarely offers deals in its own storefront, but it seems that February being Heart Health month makes now a good time for a device that takes ECGs, tracks cardio fitness, monitors your heart rate and more.

While most of the best Apple Watch deals discount the Apple Watch without needing to trade a current Apple Watch in, this Apple promotion could be a good way to get rid of an older Apple Watch you have sitting around. The Apple Watch 6 gets you the most credit, so if the Apple Watch 7 vs. Apple Watch 6 differences matter to you, now is the time to upgrade.

The Apple Watch 5, Apple Watch 4, Apple Watch 3 and Apple Watch SE all have fair trade-in values too. You'll even get $50 for your Apple Watch 2, which is far more than the five-year-old smartwatch is probably worth since it doesn't get software updates anymore.

As long as you know how to trade in your Apple Watch, it should be fairly straightforward to claim this Apple Watch deal. When you proceed through check out, opt to add a trade in. If you're signed into your Apple account and have an active Apple Watch, it should appear as a trade-in eligible device. Otherwise, using your current smartwatch's serial number you can verify its trade-in value.

When Apple sends you your new Apple Watch 7 (which comes in exclusive Apple Watch 7 sizes as well a larger display, full QWERTY keyboard and faster charging) you'll need to ship your old Apple Watch back to Apple. Make sure it turns on, the display isn't damaged and you've wiped it clean before boxing it up. See our guide on how to reset an Apple Watch, if needed.