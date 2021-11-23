Apple Watch 6 just dropped to £279 in this Black Friday smartwatch deal

Black Friday deals are ramping up and the biggest retailers are putting some of the best tech on sale just days before the big event. And we've just spotted a great deal for an Apple smartwatch that's hard to ignore.

Right now, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm/GPS) on sale for £289. That’s taking £90 (24%) off its original price of £379, making one of the lower prices we've seen for the Apple Watch 6. It's worth noting that this particular deal only applies to the (PRODUCT)RED colour. Make sure to act fast though, as Apple wearables have a habit of selling out quite fast during the Black Friday season.

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was £379 now $289 @ Amazon UK

Even with the recently released Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 6 should still be on the top of your list when choosing a wearable device. In fact, it beats some of the best smartwatches on the market, and it's easy to see why. As covered in our Apple Watch Series 6 review , the Series 6 makes a perfect choice for both fitness newbies and pros alike.

The smartwatch boasts a bright Always-On Retina display and the sleek aesthetic that echoes the Series 5 model. It also has a few features that could come handy to fitness enthusiast , such as the ECG and blood oxygen monitors to track your health more closely.

And although its 18-hour battery life could use some improvement, you can still take advantage of sleep tracking by fully charging it in just 90 minutes during the day.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is available in a variety of colours, however the above deal only applies to the (PRODUCT)RED model. The (PRODUCT)RED is a part of Apple’s limited edition products, made in partnership with (RED). That partnership sees part of the proceeds from the (PRODUCT)RED product line go towards Global Fund’s COVID‑19 Response and lifesaving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.

All-in-all, these types of savings on the Apple Watch Series 6 are rare, so make sure to hurry as we don't expect the stock to last very long. And in case you wanted to browse through more savings, make sure to check out our Black Friday deals page for more guidance.