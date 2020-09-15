Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE leak on retail site hours before launch

The Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE are due to be revealed later today at the big Apple Event. That hasn't stopped one outlet from putting the new watches on their store pages though.

Electronics retailer B&H has on its Apple Watch page placeholder elements for both the new wearables Apple is expected to reveal later today. They are both still there as of the time of writing if you want to have a look. Neither has a picture though, so no sneak previews are to be had.

Clicking on either listing just takes you to a search page. Therefore, it's unclear whether B&H knows something in advance of the launch event, or if it's just working from the same rumors that we've been following.

The Apple Watch 6, what should be one of the best smartwatches yet, is rumored to have some cool new upgrades over the Apple Watch 5. That includes the introduction of a SpO2 blood oxygen monitor for improved health and fitness tracking, a faster new chipset and potentially a new case design with an optical sensor replacing the previous Digital Crown.

The Apple Watch SE is an all-new budget wearable from the company, following in the footsteps of the mid-range iPhone SE. Depending on which rumors you believe, the SE is based on the Apple Watch 4 or Apple Watch 5. Although it will still come in either Bluetooth or LTE variants, it won't have an always-on display or an ECG monitor.

To discover what Apple really has in store, the best way to do so is to watch the Apple event live stream as it happens starting at 1 pm ET. And you can tune into our Apple Event live blog right now.

