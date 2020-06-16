Epic Father's Day sale takes $100 off the Apple Watch 5 — and it will get there on time

Scoring an Apple Watch deal for yourself is always great, but scoring it for someone you love is even better. As part of its Father's Day sales, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 5 on sale for $299. That's $100 off and one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen this year. Better yet? When you order now, it'll arrive on time for Father's Day.

As the newest Apple Watch model, the Series 5 leads our list of the best smartwatches because it offers form and function. It looks modern, works effortlessly with iPhones and can help dad meet fitness goals, no matter how many cold ones he tosses back.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 5 has an always-on display, built-in compass, ECG reader and more. Get the 40mm GPS model for $100 off now, and it'll arrive in time for Father's Day.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $329 @ Amazon

We awarded this wearable an Editor's Choice award in our Apple Watch Series 5 review. Although it's an incremental upgrade over the Apple Watch Series 4, the Series 5's always-on display is worthwhile. Paired with the software upgrades of watchOS 6, there's no better smartwatch to get for dad this Father's Day.

The $299 model is 40mm, but for another $30 you can upgrade to the 44mm version, which is also $100 off. This discount applies to all three colors — gold, silver and space gray — so you can pick the one that best suits your dad's style.

It will come with the classic and ever-comfortable sport band, but you can check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands if you'd like to put the savings on the actual device towards a more personal accessory.

Time is running out to get a Father's Day gift that will arrive in time for Sunday, so act now to get this Apple Watch Series 5 deal.