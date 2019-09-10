Apple Reveals 10.2-inch iPad with Keyboard Support for $329

Apple unveiled today a new entry-level 10.2-inch iPad that will replace the 9.7-inch model.

The new iPad is available to order today for $329 and will be in stores on Sept. 30. Apple says that education customers can get the device for $299.

The tablet will come in silver, space gray and gold finishes in 32GB and 128GB configurations. A cellular version costs $459. Apple sells a detachable Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil stylus separately for $159 and $99, respectively.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, 7th Gen) Specs

iPad (10.2-inch) Starting Price $329 Display 10.2-inch, ~3.5 million pixels CPU A10 Fusion Storage 32GB, 128GB Ports TBD Size TBD Weight ~1 pound

The biggest changes to the 7th Gen model are its larger display (from 9.7 to 10.2 inches), iPadOS operating system, and the first detachable Smart Keyboard accessory available on an entry-level iPad. The new iPad weighs about 1 pound and is the first made from 100% recyclable aluminum (similar to the MacBook Air).

The 10.2-inch iPad will run iPadOS, Apple's new tablet operating system, and be powered by an A10 Fusion chip. The display is a 10.2-inch Retina panel with nearly 3.5 million pixels.

“The new iPad packs even more value into our most popular and affordable iPad model featuring a bigger 10.2-inch Retina display, support for Apple Pencil and for the first time, the full-size Smart Keyboard,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of product marketing. “The new iPad was built to run iPadOS, which introduces powerful new ways to multitask, manage and mark up documents, use Apple Pencil and view more information at a glance on a redesigned Home screen."

Recent rumors and reports predict that Apple will update multiple iPad models --- including the iPad mini and iPad Pro --- by the end of this year. If that doesn't happen during today's keynote, then expect the company to hold another hardware event in October where it could launch new tablets alongside a rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Check out our live blog for full coverage of Apple's iPhone event.