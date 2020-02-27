Apple Powerbeats 4 launching soon: What we know so far

Apple Powerbeats 4 received the FCC's approval this week, suggesting the previously-rumored, Hey Siri-supporting buds are launching soon.

We first caught wind of Powerbeats 4 last month when MacRumors spotted images of the new buds in iOS 13.3.1 code. When similar images for AirPods Pro leaked, Apple released the active noise cancelling-earbuds shortly after. So now that the Powerbeats 4 have the FCC's blessing, we have every reason to believe they'll be unveiled in coming weeks.

(Image credit: FCC)

The Powerbeats 4 offer an upgrade to the Powerbeats 3 with Apple's H1 chip for hands-free Hey Siri support. The premium Powerbeats Pro currently sport the feature, letting wearers summon Apple's voice assistant easily.

In terms of design, Powerbeats 4 look identical to Powerbeats 3. A flat cable with a audio controls connects two buds with the lineup's signature around-the-ear hook.

Apple's FCC filing means the new buds could arrive any day now. We might see a standalone press release, as Powerbeats aren't among the company's cherished flagships. However, it's not out of the question they'll debut at the anticipated March Apple event alongside the the iPhone SE 2 (or iPhone 9).