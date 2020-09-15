Apple One subscription bundle release date, price and news

The Apple One bundle is coming soon. Today's Apple event highlighted a new subscription bundle combining all of the company's news, music, streaming TV and gaming services.

Apple One has been teased for months. The all-in-one subscription plan will combine Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, Apple News Plus, Apple Arcade, iCloud and the new Apple Fitness Plus, and make it easier for subscribers to manage their services.

The Apple event focused primarily on the releases of the Apple Watch 6, the new Apple Watch SE, an iPad Air 4 with a full-screen design and a faster new iPad 8.

The company also provided a sneak peek at Apple One and its pricing. Here's everything to know about the Apple One subscription bundle.

Apple One specs Price: $14.95 - $29.95 Release date: 2020 Services included: Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, Apple News Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness Plus iCloud storage: 50 GB - 2 TB

The Apple One bundle will launch by the end of the year. No specific date was announced at the Sept. 15 event, though the company previewed the available plans and included services.

Apple One bundle price

Apple One will combine its subscription services: Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and Apple News Plus, as well as iCloud storage. The bundle will also include the newly announced Apple Fitness Plus.

The bundle comes in three tiers, offering different services at these monthly prices:

Individual ($14.95): Music, TV Plus, Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage.

Family ($19.95): Music, TV Plus, Arcade and 200GB of iCloud storage.

Premier ($29.95): Music, TV Plus, Arcade, News Plus, Fitness Plus and 2TB of iCloud storage.

Here's how much these services cost individually:

Apple Music: $10 per month

Apple TV Plus: $5 per month

Apple Arcade: $5 per month

Apple News Plus: $10 per month

Apple Fitness Plus: $10 per moth

iCloud storage: $0.99, $2.99 or $9.99 per month, depending on GB size

All in all, Apple says the bundle could save subscribers between $2 and $5 per month.

Apple One subscription services

As mentioned above, the Apple One bundle covers Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, Apple News and Apple Arcade, as well as iCloud storage. The Sept. 15 event also introduced Apple Fitness Plus, which will be included in the bundle.

Fitness Plus gives subscribers access to workouts similar to classes offered by Peloton, Nike and other fitness companies.

Apple One bundle: Is it worth it?

By saving subscribers a few bucks a month, the Apple One bundle may encourage them to stay loyal to Apple's services, or try out ones they haven't used yet. Apple Music is popular, but the newer Apple Arcade hasn't caught on as much.

Apple TV Plus launched last November, and some of its subscribers are still on a free, yearlong trial (which they received with the purchase of an iPhone or other product). Apple is undoubtedly hoping that a discounted bundle could entice those users to extend their subscriptions.

