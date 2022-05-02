Apple Music is finally coming to Roku — seven years later

Finally, Apple Music is coming to Roku devices. Roku announced the news today (Monday, May 2), revealing that the music streaming service from Cupertino is finally headed to one of the best streaming device platforms. And we only had to wait seven years from Apple Music's 2015 release.

You should expect to see an Apple Music app in the Roku channel store today, and it will work with not just the best Roku devices, but all of its streaming sticks and devices, Roku-based TVs, speakers and soundbars.

We say "expect" because the Apple Music app wasn't in the search results on our Rokus at the time of publication— and Roku's press release does note that the "app will be available to download later today," with later doing the heavy lifting.

This is a huge boon for Apple Music subscribers, as the service is finally finding footing on devices that aren't the Apple TV 4K. Roku's had the likes of Spotify, Tidal and Amazon Music for a while.

Analysis: OK, Apple, more streaming device apps — now

Currently, there is no Fire TV app for Apple Music and there isn't one for the Chromecast with Google TV, either. Fortunately, as I discovered, you can listen to Apple Music on Chromecast with Google TV, provided you're willing to use a voice-only experience of connecting your accounts. Sure, Apple Music's Android app enables casting to Chromecast, but what about all the Apple Music subscribers on iPhones who don't want to spend almost $200 on a streaming device?

Apple Music subscribers who don't want to spend $179 (the Apple TV 4K's steep starting price) on a 4K streaming device — but want to listen to their music on their TV — have had it rough. I would know because I've spent the last month using other devices for my personal streaming. It all began when I ditched the Apple TV 4K for a Roku as a Netflix/Dolby Atmos bug gently "pushed" me away from using that device, which I otherwise love. Until today, Roku was a no-go.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K (our pick for the top streaming device) is less than a third of the Apple TV, at only $49. The Chromecast with Google TV and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K are also $49 — and so it behooves Apple to make sure its music streaming service is widely available, as listening to music on your TV is clearly a thing.