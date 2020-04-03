iPhone 9 will be called iPhone SE and could launch soon (Update)

Apple looks set to resurrect the iPhone SE in the form of a 4.7-inch budget-orientated phone, if a Belkin screen protector that’s popped up on the Apple Store is anything to go by.

We’ve been waiting for Apple to announce a much-rumoured iPhone 9, but 9to5Mac got hold of some new information that suggests that the entry-level iPhone will have the ‘SE’ suffix instead. And with the Belkin screen protector labelled for iPhone SE, iPhone 8, and iPhone 7 use, still available online as we write, it looks like iPhone SE launch is imminent.

Update: Although there were rumors that the new iPhone SE could launch as soon as today, Apple has not made an announcement. We do expect the device to launch sometime this month.

(Image credit: Apple)

The caveat is this could be a mistake on the Apple Store, but the Belkin InvisiGlass Ultra screen protector fits the iPhone 8 which has a 4.7-inch display, while the original iPhone SE had a 4-inch screen. So this listing is certainly curious and is a strong hint that a new 4.7-inch iPhone SE is about to be revealed.

Apple’s original iPhone SE launched back in March 2016 as a budget alternative to getting an iOS-equipped phone to the iPhone 7, which was Apple’s flagship phone at the time.

At a price of $399, the iPhone SE presented an attractive deal for iPhone fans without deep pockets, as it took the specs of an iPhone 6S and popped then into the neat, compact frame of an iPhone 5.

The iPhone SE got a lot of attention but was discontinued in 2018. It was effectively replaced with the iPhone XR that year, which took some of the best bits of the iPhone XS and packaged them into a slightly less slick chassis.

As it currently stands, if you don’t want to fork out a hefty sum for either the iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro, the cheaper options are the iPhone XR or iPhone 8. The former is still pretty expensive, while the latter is looking pretty long in the tooth now in both design and specs.

That’s why a new iPhone SE could be pretty compelling. According to 9to5Mac’s information, the iPhone SE will make use of Apple’s A13 Bionic, one of Cupertino’s more powerful chipsets, which can also be found in the flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max.

So the iPhone SE could be a pretty powerful yet compact iPhone. It’s also expected to come with a decent amount of storage space, with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models slated for launch. And for people after plenty of choice, there’ll be a selection of three colours - White, Black and PRODUCT (Red) - and a range of five cases in black silicone, white silicone, red leather, black leather, and midnight blue leather.