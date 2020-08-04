New iMac 27-inch 2020 unveiled — and it's the ultimate work-from-home PC

The 27-inch Apple iMac just got a slew of upgrades and could be the ultimate work-from-home computer. The new iMac 27-inch packs a lot more power into the same design, including 10th gen Intel CPUs and AMD Radeon 5000 series graphics, as well as new features that should improve everything from making video calls to photo and video editing.

Starting at the same $1,799 price, the iMac 27-inch now features a 1080p FaceTime camera, a nano texture option for the display to reduce glare, plus studio quality mics and speaker improvements. We'd like to see thinner bezels and Face ID added to the mix, but overall the new iMac looks pretty impressive.

Here's everything that's new in the iMac 27-inch, which has a very good chance of making our best all-in-one computer list.

The new iMac 27-inch starts at $1,799 and is available to order today at Apple.com and in the Apple Store app. Apple says the new iMac will be in select Apple Store locations this week, so other retailers should not be far behind.

iMac 27-inch 2020: Specs and performance

Price $1,799 $1,999 $2,299 Processor (configurable up to 10th Gen Core i9) 3.1GHz 10th-generation Intel Core i5 (6-core) 3.3GHz 10th-generation Intel Core i5 (6-core) 3.8GHz 10th-generation Intel Core i7 (8‑core) RAM (configurable up to 128GB) 8GB (two 4GB) of 2666MHz DDR4 memory 8GB (two 4GB) of 2666MHz DDR4 memory 8GB (two 4GB) of 2666MHz DDR4 memory GPU Radeon Pro 5300 (4GB of GDDR6 memory) Radeon Pro 5300 (4GB of GDDR6 memory) Radeon Pro 5500 XT (8GB of GDDR6 memory) Display 27-inch (diagonal) Retina 5K, 5120 x 2880 pixels 27-inch (diagonal) Retina 5K, 5120 x 2880 pixels 27-inch (diagonal) Retina 5K, 5120 x 2880 pixels Webcam 1080p FaceTime HD camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera Ports 2x Thunderbolt 3, 4x USB-A, SDXC memory card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, headphone jack 2x Thunderbolt 3, 4x USB-A, SDXC memory card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, headphone jack 2x Thunderbolt 3, 4x USB-A, SDXC memory card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, headphone jack Includes Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2, Lightning to USB cable Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2, Lightning to USB cable Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2, Lightning to USB cable Connectivity 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible, Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible, Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible, Bluetooth 5.0

The biggest changes to the new iMac 27-inch come on the inside, starting with Intel 10th gen Comet Lake processors across the line. The 6-core and 8-core CPUs are available in the standard configurations, but you can get up to a 10-core CPU. Overall, Apple says to expect up to a 65 percent increase in CPU performance.

The new iMac 27-inch is also getting a big graphics boost, thanks to AMD's new Radeon Pro 5000 series GPUs. The Radeon Pro 5300 and 5500 XT will be available in standard configs, but there will be options up to the 5700 XT GPU with 16GB of VRAM, which is a first for the 27-inch iMac.

Apple claims that these upgrades will result in up to 55% faster GPU performance, which will come in handy for video editing, photo editing and gaming. And if you opt for the 16GB GPU, you can expect up to 6 times faster performance versus the 8GB GPU.

When it comes to storage, Apple is going all-in with SSDs across the board, with 256GB and 512GB options coming standard. But if you really want a lot of room you can order an iMac 27-inch with an 8TB SSD. The former max was 2TB. The iMac will also be available with up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM.

Other performance upgrades include a 10-gigabit Ethernet option and UHS-II support for faster photo uploads from a memory card.

iMac 27-inch 2020: 5K display with nano texture glass

(Image credit: Apple)

The new iMac 27-inch features the same sharp 5K display as before, with a resolution of 5120 x 2880 pixels, 500 nits of brightness and support for the P3 wide color space. But there's a couple of big upgrades here.

The first is support for TrueTone, which means that the iMac 27-inch's screen will change its color temperature based on the ambient lighting conditions. This feature was already available on MacBooks, iPads and the iPhone.

The bigger deal is the nano texture option for the 27-inch iMac display. This feature, which is borrowed from the Apple Pro Display XDR, reduces glare and makes it much easier to see your content when you're in a room with a fair amount of ambient light.

I would have liked to see Apple shrink the bezels around the display on the new 27-inch iMac. The black border is more noticeable now that Apple is offering other Macs with slimmer bezels, like the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

iMac 27-inch 2020: Camera, speakers and mics

It's about time. The new iMac 27-inch comes with a 1080p webcam, which should deliver sharp images during video calls. Plus, Apple said that it made hardware changes and improvements to achieve better low-light performance.

Thanks to the inclusion of Apple's T2 chip, the iMac 27-inch's webcam also supports tone mapping, exposure control and face detection. In other words, it will be able to better tell the difference between you and your background. Unfortunately, the iMac 27-inch does not support Face ID, which would have been very convenient for logging in.

The new iMac 27-inch also features studio-quality mics, similar to the 16-inch Macbook Pro. Two of them are in the front and two of them are in the back. This should enable clearer audio performance, whether you're making video calls, recording voice memos or making a podcast.

The speakers in the iMac 27-inch haven't changed hardware-wise, but Apple says that the audio controller in the T2 chip should deliver higher fidelity and deeper bass, which should make for a more immersive audio experience.

iMac 27-inch 2020: Outlook

The iMac 27-inch 2020 isn't the only iMac getting a refresh. The 21-inch iMac now offers SSDs for storage across the board, and the iMac Pro now starts with a powerful 10-core processor. But if you want a big display and plenty of power, the iMac 27-inch could be the sweet spot if you're willing to pay a premium for your next all-in-one. Stay tuned for our full review and benchmarks.