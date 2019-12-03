Apple Cyber Monday deals 2019: AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch and more

Update: See our best iPad deals page for the latest iPad discounts.

Cyber Monday is in full swing, and we're seeing some of the best Cyber Monday Apple deals to date. That includes the 10.2-inch iPad for just $229, which is the lowest price this red-hot tablet has ever hit.

But the Apple Cyber Monday deals don't stop there. AirPods sales have been red hot, including the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $169. If it's a MacBook you're after, you can score the still-great 2017 MacBook Air for just $649, or get your pick of the latest MacBook Pro models for hundreds of dollars off.

Cyber Monday is also a great time to upgrade. Best Buy currently offers $500 off any iPhone 11 model when you trade in your phone and activate the new device with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon.

Apple itself is offering up to $200 in Apple gift cards on select products through Dec. 2. However, you'll find better savings on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more via retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy.

Be sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be rounding up the very best Apple Cyber Monday deals all week.

Top 5 Apple Cyber Monday deals now

Cyber Monday iPhone deals

iPhone 11 Pro: Save $700 @ AT&T

AT&T is offering $700 in bill credits spread out over 30 months when you buy an iPhone 11 Pro and trade in a qualifying phone. You're required to bring over your current phone number and open a new line of data on an unlimited plan. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max are also eligible for $700 in savings.

View Deal

Free iPhone 11 @ Sprint

Sprint will cover the cost of an iPhone 11 when you sign an 18-month Sprint Flex lease and trade-in an eligible phone. You also need to open a new line of data on an unlimited plan. You'll be credited for the iPhone 11 over 18 months.

View Deal

Free iPhone XR @ AT&T

Forget about trade-ins. To get a free iPhone XR, all AT&T wants is for you to buy the $599 phone on a qualifying installment plan with unlimited data. You'll get credits for the phone spread out over 30 months.View Deal

iPhone SE (Simple Mobile): $59 at Best Buy

The small iPhone SE is still a favorite amongst old-school iPhone purists, and you can get it on Simple Mobile for next to nothing via Best Buy right now.View Deal

Cyber Monday iPad deals

Apple 10.5" iPad Air (64GB): was $499 now $469 @ Amazon

The new iPad Air features a 10.5-inch, 2224 x 1668 pixel display and Apple's A12 Bionic processor. At just one pound in weight, it lives up to its name. Own it for $30 below retail price. Or get the Gold 256GB model at a new low price with $52 off at $597 ($2 cheaper than before).View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11" (512GB): was $1149 now $999 @ Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro's sale pricing at Amazon lowers the bar to entry to Apple's speedy A12X Bionic chip. Currently, this deal for the 512GB capacity is only for the Space Gray model, but you can still save $100 on the silver version, too.View Deal

Cyber Monday AirPods deals

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $144 @ Amazon

Amazon has the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for $144. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

AirPods w/wireless charging case: was $199 now 169.99 @ Best Buy

The AirPods with wireless charging case are a great Cyber Monday deal. You can charge the case for these wireless earbuds using any Qi-compatible charging mat or via the Lightning connector. Other perks include "Hey Siri" support and fast switching between devices.View Deal

Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm): was $429 now $409 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 5 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. For a limited time, you can snag the 44mm model for $20 less at Best Buy. View Deal

Cyber Monday MacBook deals

MacBook Air 13" (2017): was $999 now $649 @ Amazon

Need an affordable Mac that has a good keyboard? The 2017 MacBook Air may be a few years old, but it's still a solid machine with excellent battery life and an even better keyboard. It's now $349 off.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,499 now $1,199

You can save $300 on this powerful MacBook Pro config, which gets you a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

If you need more storage and a few more ports, this higher-end MacBook Pro is also $300 off. The specific model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.View Deal