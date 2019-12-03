Apple Cyber Monday deals 2019: AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch and more

Update: See our best iPad deals page for the latest iPad discounts.
Cyber Monday is in full swing, and we're seeing some of the best Cyber Monday Apple deals to date. That includes the 10.2-inch iPad for just $229, which is the lowest price this red-hot tablet has ever hit.
But the Apple Cyber Monday deals don't stop there. AirPods sales have been red hot, including the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $169. If it's a MacBook you're after, you can score the still-great 2017 MacBook Air for just $649, or get your pick of the latest MacBook Pro models for hundreds of dollars off.
Cyber Monday is also a great time to upgrade. Best Buy currently offers $500 off any iPhone 11 model when you trade in your phone and activate the new device with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon.
Apple itself is offering up to $200 in Apple gift cards on select products through Dec. 2. However, you'll find better savings on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more via retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy.
Top 5 Apple Cyber Monday deals now
- Apple 10.2-inch iPad: was $329 now $229 @ Target [lowest price ever!]
- AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: was $199 now 169.99 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Air 13" (2017): was $999 now $649 @ Amazon
- iPhone 11 Pro: Save $500 with trade-in and activation @ Best Buy
- MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Amazon
Cyber Monday iPhone deals
iPhone 11 Pro: was $999 now $499 @ Best Buy
You can save $500 on Apple's latest 5.8-inch phone, though you'll need to trade in an eligible model and activate your new iPhone on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. Meet those conditions and you've cut the cost of the iPhone 11 Pro by half. You'll find the same $500 savings on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max.View Deal
iPhone 11 Pro: Save $700 @ AT&T
AT&T is offering $700 in bill credits spread out over 30 months when you buy an iPhone 11 Pro and trade in a qualifying phone. You're required to bring over your current phone number and open a new line of data on an unlimited plan. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max are also eligible for $700 in savings.
Free iPhone 11 @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile will cover the cost of the $699 iPhone 11 when you open a new line of data and trade in your current iPhone. You'll receive credit for the iPhone 11 over 24 months. If you'd prefer an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, T-Mobile offers a $700 in credit toward those more expensive phones.
Free iPhone 11 @ Sprint
Sprint will cover the cost of an iPhone 11 when you sign an 18-month Sprint Flex lease and trade-in an eligible phone. You also need to open a new line of data on an unlimited plan. You'll be credited for the iPhone 11 over 18 months.
Free iPhone XR @ AT&T
Forget about trade-ins. To get a free iPhone XR, all AT&T wants is for you to buy the $599 phone on a qualifying installment plan with unlimited data. You'll get credits for the phone spread out over 30 months.View Deal
iPhone SE (Simple Mobile): $59 at Best Buy
The small iPhone SE is still a favorite amongst old-school iPhone purists, and you can get it on Simple Mobile for next to nothing via Best Buy right now.View Deal
Cyber Monday iPad deals
Apple 10.2-inch iPad: was $329 now $229 @ Target
Apple's most popular iPad now sports a bigger screen and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard. Targeet is taking $100 off both the 32GB model and the 128GB model. This model is going in and out of stock, but you can also find a similar deal at Amazon, which has cut the price on the 10.2-inch iPad to a still low $249.View Deal
Apple 10.5" iPad Air (64GB): was $499 now $469 @ Amazon
The new iPad Air features a 10.5-inch, 2224 x 1668 pixel display and Apple's A12 Bionic processor. At just one pound in weight, it lives up to its name. Own it for $30 below retail price. Or get the Gold 256GB model at a new low price with $52 off at $597 ($2 cheaper than before).View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 11" (512GB): was $1149 now $999 @ Amazon
The 11-inch iPad Pro's sale pricing at Amazon lowers the bar to entry to Apple's speedy A12X Bionic chip. Currently, this deal for the 512GB capacity is only for the Space Gray model, but you can still save $100 on the silver version, too.View Deal
Cyber Monday AirPods deals
AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $144 @ Amazon
Amazon has the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for $144. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal
AirPods w/wireless charging case: was $199 now 169.99 @ Best Buy
The AirPods with wireless charging case are a great Cyber Monday deal. You can charge the case for these wireless earbuds using any Qi-compatible charging mat or via the Lightning connector. Other perks include "Hey Siri" support and fast switching between devices.View Deal
Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm): was $429 now $409 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 5 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. For a limited time, you can snag the 44mm model for $20 less at Best Buy. View Deal
Cyber Monday MacBook deals
MacBook Air 13" (2017): was $999 now $649 @ Amazon
Need an affordable Mac that has a good keyboard? The 2017 MacBook Air may be a few years old, but it's still a solid machine with excellent battery life and an even better keyboard. It's now $349 off.View Deal
MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,499 now $1,199
You can save $300 on this powerful MacBook Pro config, which gets you a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal
MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon
If you need more storage and a few more ports, this higher-end MacBook Pro is also $300 off. The specific model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.View Deal
