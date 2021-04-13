Apple April event just got leaked by Siri

The date of the Apple April event may have been given away by an unlikely leaker — Siri, Apple's digital assistant.

First spotted by MacRumors, if you ask Siri "when is the next Apple event," you will get the date April 20. It also says it will happen at Apple Park, Cupertino, although we'd expect Apple to host another online event this time around.

Your location appears to determine if you can hear this leak straight from the source. I (based in the U.K.) tried this with my iPhone 12 Pro and got the generic answer you can see below.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

However aside from "multiple MacRumors editors and reader,", leakers Jon Prosser and Ishan Agarwal, XDA Developers and The Verge have all replicated this. Apparently clicking the link given in the response takes you to the Apple Events page, but not a specific April 2021 event as you might have hoped.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser)

Apple usually gives about a week's notice before a big product launch. If April 20 is indeed the date, then we'll likely find out later today, once day breaks on the West coast of the U.S. where Apple is based.

But what can we expect to see? There's been a handful of products rumored for an early debut in 2021. But the most likely devices to be shown off are a new iPad Pro with a mini-LED display, the AirPods 3, the brand new AirTags trackers and a refreshed Apple TV streaming box.

We'd also been hoping for some new Macs with Apple's in-house M1 chips. For a while it looked like a redesigned iMac 2021 was on the cards, although rumors have been quiet of late. We're still expecting a 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's proprietary chip to appear soon too. However it also looks like the MacBook Air M1 and 13-inch MacBook Pro will be by themselves for a bit longer.