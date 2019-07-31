Apple AirPods 2 Now Just $136

July may be coming to an end, but the AirPod deals sure aren't.

Today only, Rakuten has the Apple AirPods (2019) on sale for $135.99 via coupon code "HND24". (Enter the coupon during checkout). That's $24 off and cheaper than they were on Prime Day. In fact, it's the second-lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's current-gen earbuds. (They briefly hit $129 in the lead up to Prime Day, but that Macy's deal lasted just a few hours).

Apple AirPods (2019): was $159 now $135.99 @ Rakuten

The Apple AirPods feature Apple's new H1 chip, which means they can connect to your Apple devices in as little as 2 seconds. You can also double tap them to get Siri's attention. Use coupon "HND24" to drop their price to $135.99.View Deal

The 2019 AirPods look exactly like their predecessors, but they pack Apple's new H1 chip. The new chip allows them to connect to your Apple gear twice as fast as their predecessors. For instance, switching between the iPhone XS Max and our MacBook Pro took just 2.8 seconds, whereas the the older AirPods took 4.3 seconds.

In addition to the new H1 chip, the new AirPods also feature hands-free Siri support. That means that instead of tapping out your Siri requests on the AirPods' stems, you can simply say, "Hey Siri," and launch Apple's digital assistant.

In terms of battery life, the AirPods 2 can last 5 hours on a charge. Apple also claims the new AirPods deliver 50 percent more talk time.

Alternatively, Amazon has the AirPods (2019) with the Wireless Charging Case for $179. That's $20 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for these AirPods. The wireless charging case lets you charge your AirPods via any Qi-compatible charging mat.

Rakuten's AirPods deal ends July 31 at 11:59pm.