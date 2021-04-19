Analyst claims Apple Spring Loaded event will feature new iPad, iPad Pro and iPad mini

We could see plenty of iPad action at the Apple Spring Loaded event, as analyst Daniel Ives (via Apple 3.0 ) has claimed brand new iPad, iPad mini and iPad Pro will all launch together.

We’ve heard plenty of rumors that the event will see the launch of a range of new iPads, including a possible mini-LED display in the iPad Pro 2021. So this is the latest in a string of reports that might as well confirm tomorrow’s event is going to be an iPad extravaganza.

According to Ives, this seems like the ideal time for Apple to upgrade its entire iPad range. The company has seen iPad growth rise 40% in the past few quarters, in part thanks to the new work from home environment a lot of people are in. But Ives estimates that only 40% of iPad users have upgraded in the past year, and big changes to the iPad range will clear some “pent-up demand.”

Ives' investor note doesn’t go into great detail about what these devices will have to offer, just that they are new versions. However many of them have been rumored for a while, particularly the new iPad Pro which is reportedly getting the biggest upgrade of the lot.

The iPad Pro 2021 rumored to arrive in 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, though the larger of the two is set to come with a mini-LED display . That’s a massive upgrade compared to LCD displays used in most other Apple products, with mini-LED displays offering better colors and contrast, as well as greater power efficiency. It’s also said to have a processor “on par” with the M1 chip .

There are also rumors that a new iPad mini 6 could come with a whole new design, which may pack in a larger 8.4-inch display . Word is that this will mimic the design of the iPad Pro with slimmer bezels and no home button. It’s also set to keep Touch ID, and if rumors of the missing home button are true then presumably the iPad Air 4’s fingerprint-scanning power button will be coming along for the ride.

As for a new entry-level iPad, that’s the biggest mystery. We haven’t really heard about this device coming at tomorrow’s event, unlike the more heavily-tipped iPad Pro 2021 and iPad mini 6. But it’s been about a year since the iPad 2020 arrived, so we are due for an upgrade. You shouldn't expect a lot of big changes in this model, though it’s safe to assume it will come with upgraded components including the A13 Bionic chipset.

Apple’s Spring Loaded event is tomorrow (April 20) and is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p m BST. If these new iPad do make an appearance, expect them to be joined by the Apple AirTags and the iMac 2021. The AirPods 3 earbuds and a new Apple TV could also reveal themselves.