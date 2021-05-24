American Horror Story Season 10: Double Feature release date, cast, trailer and more

American Horror Story season 10 is officially underway, which means that we will soon be able to dip back into Ryan Murphy’s unsettling drama series with a new installment titled "Double Feature."

It’s now been nearly ten years since the show’s debut season, Murder House, aired for the very first time. Since then, American Horror Story saw the release of nine horrifying seasons, and it seems like Murphy’s work is going to keep surprising us every time. And even with Jessica Lang’s departure, the show still manages to keep its “one-of-a-kind” nature.

The next season of American Horror Story was announced back in 2018, when FX officially renewed the show for its 10th installment. There aren’t many details that we know at this stage, but we’ve gathered everything we’ve seen about the upcoming American Horror Story season 10 (Double Feature), from release date, cast, trailer, plot speculation, spin-offs and more.

We believe that AHS season 10 will debut around August, but we need to do some reverse engineering to get to that, so bear with us. For starters, we already know that the 10th season won’t lead the series to its grand finale seeing as it’s now been confirmed that the show will run through to its 13th season.

(Image credit: FX)

Apart from next season, Ryan Murphy already spoke about the franchise's new spin-off series called “American Horror Stories”, corresponding to the show’s iconic name. The new show will be a “weekly anthology series”, featuring a brand new story each episode. It has now been announced that both the tenth season and the new spin-off series are scheduled to release this summer.

“Coming in July, exclusively for FX on Hulu is ‘American Horror Stories,’ a spinoff of our long-running, award-winning hit series ‘American Horror Story,'” FX Networks chief John Landgraf confirmed.

Landgraf also added that the 10th season of American Horror Story is planned to air right after the launch of the last episode of the spin-off show on FX and the next day on Hulu, taking us all the way up to the final episode of the season on Halloween.

Although the official air date and the frequency of the episode releases haven’t been confirmed just yet, we already know that Double Feature is expected to consist of a total of ten episodes. So assuming each episode will be released on a weekly basis until Halloween weekend 2021, we can speculate that the American Horror Story season 10 premiere date is sometime around the end of August 2021, but of course, that’s just an assumption.

American Horror Story Season 10: cast

Let’s start with the bad news first. Since Emmy Award-winning actress Jessica Lange departed from the show, there’s been a lot of speculation surrounding her rumored return to the series, especially after her big cameo as Constance Langdon in Season 8. However, the actress has already denied a potential return in an interview with The Wrap : "I don't think I would want to start from scratch and create a character." So unfortunately we can’t expect her to appear in the upcoming season.

(Image credit: FX)

Regarding other castings, Ryan Murphy’s recent Instagram post officially confirmed which cast members will be returning/appearing in Double Feature, much to the excitement of fans of the franchise. The 10th season of American Horror Story will see the return of the fan favorites such as Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates and Lily Rabe, all of whom featured in earlier seasons of the show. We’re also excited to see notable actors like Finn Wittrock, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, and Angelica Ross make an appearance.

The show’s latest 9th installment was the first time that a season didn’t feature either

Sarah Paulson or Evan Peters, who have always been viewed as the stars of the franchise. Many have speculated that next season won’t feature the actors, but now that both are signed up for their roles, we can rest happily as we wait for next season’s debut.

(Image credit: Ryan Murphy)

Now to the biggest and arguably the most shocking casting choice. Macaulay Culkin, also known as the kid from “Home Alone”, has also been cast for the 10th season, though we have no confirmation as to what role he will be portraying. Murphy has already addressed his casting choice in an interview with E! News : "I have always loved Macaulay Culkin's work, I loved everything that he's done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn't worked in a while," he explained.

In that same interview, Murphy also left an interesting comment about an erotic sex scene that would take place between Culkin’s and Kathy Bates’ characters. The creator and executive producer of the show referred to a conversation with Culkin about that scene and described it as such: “I said, 'OK, here's the pitch'. And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."

Ryan Murphy already took it to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of Culkin standing next to AHS regular Leslie Grossman.

In other casting news, Murphy shared that performer Spencer Novich and model Kaia Gerber have also been added to the cast. In an Instagram post , Murphy praised Novich’s brilliant performance in his audition tape that got him the job in the next season of American Horror Story.

American Horror Story Season 10: plot and trailer

We are yet to see the official full-length trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature. However, seeing as June is right around the corner and the release is scheduled for this summer, we’re guessing that the trailer should be dropping very soon.

(Image credit: FX)

We’ve already gotten a small glimpse of Murphy’s next AHS season via a newly released teaser video . Shared in March, the 35-second-long video revealed the official title of the season, as well as more details on the possible plot and structure, but more on that later.

The animated teaser doesn’t reveal much beyond the fact that the show's title, Double Feature, seemingly corresponds to the fact that American Horror Story’s 10th installment will feature “two horrifying stories”, “one by the sea, one by the sand.”

We can’t really speculate regarding what the plot might include, though actor Finn Wittrock, who first appeared as Dandy in the show’s fourth season ‘Freak Show’, recently told Entertainment Weekly that “the suspense in this and the tight, constrained nature of the story is different than other seasons.”

And if you’re just as excited about American Horror Story season 10, make sure to check this page for further announcements as we will be constantly updating the page and adding any upcoming footage or trailers.