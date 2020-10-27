AMD Big Navi launch event: How to watch the reveal live

We’ve been waiting a rather long time now for AMD to reveal a new family of graphics cards to throw down with the Nvidia 300 series. And that wait is nearly over, as AMD Big Navi will get revealed alongside the rest of the upcoming Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards on October 28.

AMD Big Navi Event Date, Start Time AMD's Big Navi launch event starts on October 28 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. UK time.

AMD’s “Where Gaming Begins: Episode 2” event is poised to be all about graphics cards, following a previous showcase at the start of October that championed the company’s powerful Ryzen desktop processors. The second episode will explore the benefits of the new RDNA 2 GPU architecture and how it will deliver a new generation of Radeon graphics cards.

The event promises to be an interesting one for PC gaming and graphics tech fans alike. So here's what you need to know about following the AMD Big Navi launch live.

How to watch the AMD Big Navi event live

The Where Gaming Begins: Episode 2 event starts on October 28 at 12 p.m ET, or 5 p.m. in the U.K.

It’s time to #GameOnAMD. Join us October 28 for the latest on Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards, the #RDNA2 architecture, and more.October 22, 2020

Like previous events you can watch it on YouTube. And the link to the event can be found on AMD’s 2020 gaming events page . On that page you can also pursue older AMD events so you can catch up on what the chip maker has been up to recently.

We'll embed the YouTube stream for the AMD Big Navi event as soon as it becomes available.

AMD Big Navi event: What to expect

Look forward to graphics cards, and plenty of them. The star of the show is likely to be Big Navi, aka the Radeon RX 6900 XT. This is a graphics card that’s set to take on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080; even if it can’t beat it on performance, it could beat it on price.

We’re expecting some strong raw GPU performance from Big Navi, as well as some special capabilities, such as ray-tracing support.

And we expect to see another few graphics cards that will make up the Radeon RX 6000 range. We’d expect something like the Radeon RX 6800 XT to be a challenger to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070. And then for a Radeon RX 6700 XT to take on the likes of the GeForce RTX 3060, a graphics card that hasn't been revealed yet but is thought to be on its way.

We’d also like to see AMD going into some detail as to how it could tackle laptop-grade graphics, something it hasn't been overly competitive in over the past few years. Given Nvidia looks to be working on laptop versions of its RTX 3000-series, we’re hoping AMD will have a retort in the works.

And we’d also expect to hear how the RDNA 2 GPU architecture also found in the PS5 and Xbox Series X will help deliver next-generation gaming. This should then give us an insight into some of the performance we can expect from the next-generation consoles.

In short, AMD’s Where Gaming Begins: Episode 2 event is set to be an interesting one for gamers of all varieties, from the hardcore to those keen to dip their toes into PC gaming.