Amazon's The Boys: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Why You Should Watch

Although Marvel’s Cinematic Universe is taking a little break from shattering box office records until May 2020, there’s no shortage of superhero antics to look forward to before then. DC’s Joker movie and the Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey are on the way, but even before those, you can binge on Amazon Prime Video ’s The Boys, a raucous, gory affair that turns the very idea of superheroics on its head.

What's The Boys about?

The Boys is a show about a group of superheroes called the Seven whose recklessness makes them more akin to supervillains, while another group of slightly villainous everyday heroes (the eponymous Boys) tries to monitor the Seven’s carelessness and celebrity.

When our main character, Hughie, watches his girlfriend die right in front of him following a careless superhero's actions, he vows to get revenge on the Seven and forms The Boys.

(Image credit: Jan thijs/Amazon Studios)

All eight episodes of the series are available to stream right now with an Amazon Prime account. So crank up that AC, get comfortable and spend your weekend with The Boys. You'll be glad you did.

The Boys cast: who's in it?

Within our antagonistic protagonist group, The Boys, we’ve got Billy Butcher, the leader (Karl Urban); the charming man with obsessive-compulsive tendencies, Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso); the guy whose girlfriend was killed by a member of the Seven, which starts this whole mess, “Wee” Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid); Female, a (you guessed it) woman with muteness; and Frenchie, who’s French (Tomer Kapon).

(Image credit: Jan thijs/Amazon Studios)

The not-so-super super-group the Seven includes Homelander (Antony Starr), the group’s leader; Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue), the vice president of mega-company Vought International; Annie January (Erin Moriarty), whose allegiance to the Seven isn’t exactly set in stone; Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), a founding member; A-Train (Jessie Usher), the super-fast member who killed Hughie’s girlfriend; The Deep (Chace Crawford), King of the Sea; and the all-black-wearing Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

Oh, and it also features Simon Pegg, who was the inspiration for the comic book version of Hughie, as Hughie’s dad!

What's The Boys comic book about?

Written by superstar writer Garth Ennis and co-created/illustrated by Darick Robertson, The Boys comic ran for 72 issues over six years, ending in 2012. It's now collected in various editions, most recently in five new omnibuses that are being released throughout the rest of this year that are sure to make their way into the homes of fans who love the show.

While the show will follow the broad strokes of the comic and include many of its most memorable scenes shot for shot, there's sure to be a lot of material they can't include due to time, so check with your local comic book shop to start reading and compare the differences for yourself.

Not for the faint of heart, the show deals in bloodbaths and fistfights, exploding people and cities, staying very true to its source material. And actor Jack Quaid said in an interview that "every single episode has at least one moment where I've said out loud, 'I've never seen that on TV before.'"

Dont believe him? Check out the latest very NSFW trailer below.

Despite being darker than any other superhero-based show or movie out there, The Boys’ over-the-top gore, fights and machismo lend themselves to plenty of laughs. One second you'll be fighting the urge to cover your eyes, and the next you'll be ashamed at yourself for laughing so hard.

Who's producing The Boys?

(Image credit: Jan thijs/Amazon Studios)

The Boys executive producers Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have developed several successful shows and movies similar in tone to their newest show, so they’re kind of the perfect threesome to be at the helm of it. Kripke created the cult-favorite CW show Supernatural, which has aired for a whopping fourteen seasons and will end after its fifteenth, premiering later this year.

Rogen, in addition to being a pretty big film star (if you haven’t heard), developed, wrote for and produced AMC’s Preacher, another one of Ennis’ comics brought to the small screen. And Goldberg has been a longtime collaborator with Rogen, working on films such as Pineapple Express, Superbad and This Is the End with him.

Did we mention there's a lot of blood?

Like, a lot a lot.