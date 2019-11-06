Amazon's Echo Buds Could Soon Get Fitness Tracking

Surprise! The Amazon Echo Buds have a hidden fitness feature capable of tracking your physical activity.



The feature, which was discovered by CNBC's Todd Haselton, is still being tested. The functionality, which has yet to be confirmed by Amazon, may arrive in full at a later date in a software update code-named "Puget" after a series of hirings focused on workout tracking and health, CNBC reports.

Haselton uncovered the feature after discovering a fitness section in Alexa's settings. The section only includes a fitness profile, with a solitary field to add your height, plus a workout heading.

(Image credit: CNBC/Todd Haselton)

In there, Haselton read instructions about how to start a workout tracking session, which simply require you to say "Alexa, start a workout." So he did and, lo and behold, it worked.

Alexa acknowledged the order, and when he finished the activity of walking a bit around the office, it reported back: "You've worked out for 1 minute and 37 seconds. You've logged 0.04 miles with an average pace of 44 minutes and 13 seconds per mile. You took 114 steps."

There is no information about how far Amazon is planning to go into the fitness tracking space — if at all — but it would turn the Echo Buds into the company's first fitness tracking product.

The Echo Buds' fitness features would be a welcome addition — especially for a pair of earbuds that are already a great value, according to our Echo Buds review. I just wonder what else these buds may be hiding.