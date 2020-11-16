Amazon Black Friday deals just unveiled — what's coming this Friday

Mark your calendars. Amazon Black Friday deals will kick off this Friday, November 20. Amazon's parade of deals will run through Black Friday and include "tens of thousands" of deals.

On the e-tailer's list of Black Friday deals you'll find many of Amazon's 2020 Alexa devices, including the New Echo Dot for $28.99 ($21 off) and the Fire TV Stick Lite for $17.99 ($12 off).

Amazon's holiday sales started shortly after Prime Day with the launch of the its Holiday Dash storefront. Deals on this page vary everyday with discounts on everything from Nespresso machines to Lego toys. However, Amazon's official Black Friday offerings will be well worth the wait. Here are the deals you can expect to begin this Friday:

Amazon Black Friday: Free 1-day and same-day shipping

As it's done during previous holidays, Amazon is giving Prime members free one-day shipping or same-day shipping (where available) with no minimum purchase required. (You can sign up for a free 30-day Prime member trial). Plus, Prime members will also be able to get free 2-hour delivery from Whole Foods.

Amazon Black Friday: Amazon devices

New Echo Dot for $28.99 ($21 off)

New Echo Dot w/ Clock for $38.99 ($21 off)

New Echo for $69.99 ($30 off)

up to $130 off new Blink Outdoor Camera Kits

Shop current Alexa device deals

Amazon Black Friday: TVs and gaming

25% off 75-inch TVs and larger

16% off Nintendo Switch w/ Mario Kart 8 bundle

$10 off Xbox One controllers

25% off PlayStation subscriptions

Shop current tech and gaming deals

Amazon Black Friday: Home and kitchen

up to 40% off Ninja Kitchen appliances

45% off Shark vacuums

33% off Instant Pot Ultras

20% off Lucid Gel Memory Foam mattress

Shop current home and kitchen deals

Amazon Black Friday: Gift cards and services