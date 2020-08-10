Amazon Summer Sale Event — deals on office chairs, Fire tablets, and more

The Amazon Summer Sale Event is here. Think of it as an Amazon Prime Day in August. With just weeks till kids head back to school, Amazon is slashing the price of various home and tech devices.

As part of the sale, Amazon has its new 2020 Fire HD 8 on sale for $59.99. That's $30 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this tablet. The Amazon deals don't end there. We're rounding up the best Amazon Summer Sale Event deals below.

Amazon Summer Sale Event

Tech

Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM instead of 2GB, which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This is the third time it's been on sale. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: was $139 now $89 @ Amazon

The 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is 30% faster than its predecessor and also $10 pricier. However, it's now on sale at its cheapest price ever. It includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year "worry-free guarantee" (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of FreeTime Unlimited.View Deal

Home

Heating and cooling: up to 45% off fans

The dog days of summer are here. Fortunately, the Amazon Summer Sale Event is knocking up to 45% off fans, tower fans, air purifiers, and more. The sale includes brands like Vornado, Sharper Image, and Pioneer. View Deal

Electric space heaters: up to 15% off

Yes, we're smack in the middle of summer, but winter will be here before you know it. So snatch these space heater deals up now while they're out of season and still cheap. The sale includes DeLonghi, Vornado, and more. View Deal

Home office

OFM Upholstered Office Chair: was $260 now $115

The OFM Upholstered Office Chair is perfect for anyone working from home. It has a 360-degree swivel and a wheeled chrome-plated base for ease of movement while working. It's currently 56% off and it comes with a lifetime warranty.View Deal

HP OfficeJet Pro 6230: was $129 now $99

The OfficeJet Pro 6230 can print up to 18 pages per minute in black or up to 10 pages per minute in color. It can also print two-sided color prints from its 250-sheet input tray. It's now $30 off. View Deal