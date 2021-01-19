Secret Amazon sale knocks $55 off Fire tablet

The holiday weekend may be over, but here's an Amazon sale to get you through the week. Best of all, it involves some of our favorite Amazon devices.

For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to $55 off its entire Fire tablet lineup. After discount, prices start as low as $39.99. These are some of the best Amazon deals we've seen all month. If you're looking for a good all-purpose, everyday tablet, we recommend the 2020 Fire HD 8 Plus, which is on sale for just $79.99 ($30 off).

Fire tablet sale — 2020 models

Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This tablet is rarely discounted, which makes this Amazon sale extra tempting. View Deal

Fire tablet sale — 2019 models

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. Get it for just $39.99 at Amazon.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $94 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $55 off, it's an even better value than it was before.View Deal

Which Amazon tablet should you buy?

Need help choosing the best tablet in today's Amazon sale? All three Fire tablets hold a spot in our list of best tablets guide. The Fire 7 is best if you're on a tight budget, whereas in our Amazon Fire HD 8 review, we found Amazon's newest tablet is the best for pretty much every type of user. Meanwhile, the Fire HD 8 Plus gives you snappier performance if you plan on using your tablet for more than just the occasional video stream.