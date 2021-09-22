Amazon PS5 restocks will be available early to Prime members — here’s how to sign up

Amazon is now offering members of its Amazon Prime service priority access to PS5 restock.

This new Prime membership perk was first seen earlier this month when the latest Amazon PS5 restock included priority access for members of the retailer’s premium subscription program. Ultimately, the console never went on general sale as it sold out during the Prime early access period.

This new Prime membership perk allows subscribers to the retailer’s premium subscription program the chance to buy a PS5 before regular customers. This could make signing up for Amazon Prime very worthwhile if you’re still hunting PS5 restocks. Especially considering that next-gen console drops at Amazon typically sell out in mere minutes.

The latest Amazon PS5 restock was the first to feature priority access to Prime members. The online retailer didn’t formally announce its new system of distributing next-gen console stock ahead of the drop, but the PS5 listing page was updated with a message explaining that Prime customers would have first dibs on buying the console.

It’s not currently known if Amazon plans to offer priority access for Prime members during future PS5 restocks, but the smart money suggests it will. This is because Amazon has been running Prime-exclusive PS5 restocks in other regions for months. Now that the perk has been brought to the U.S. it will likely be a permanent bonus for Prime members through the rest of the year at least.

Amazon is by no means the first retailer to offer an early access window to PS5 restocks for premium subscribers. GameStop has been offering PowerUp Reward Pro members exclusive access to restocks for the last few months. The system seems to have helped in deterring scalpers, so we’re pleased to see something similar being implemented by Amazon.

If you’re still desperately hunting for a PS5, then there could well be plenty of value in signing up to become an Amazon Prime member. Being able to purchase a console with slightly less competition should increase your odds of scoring that coveted order confirmation email.

How to become an Amazon Prime member

Signing up for Amazon Prime is an extremely straightforward process. There is even a 30-day free trial available, which gives you a whole month of Prime for absolutely nothing. Though Amazon PS5 restocks aren’t typically announced ahead of time, so lining up your free trial with a stock drop could be tricky.

Amazon Prime costs $12.99 a month (or $119 annually) and you do get quite a lot for your money. Aside from priority access to PS5 restocks, you’ll also get access to the Prime Video and Prime Music streaming services. Plus, you get free shipping on any product sold by Amazon, which can cover the monthly cost of the service by itself.

Becoming an Amazon Prime member could make the very tricky task of securing a PS5 substantially easier. While successful buying a console isn’t guaranteed to Prime members, having priority access to stock drops is a great way of tipping the odds in your favor.

Of course, if you’d rather buy your console without needing to resort to spending extra money on a premium membership that you’d otherwise not make use of, check out our PS5 restock hub for the latest updates from all major retailers.