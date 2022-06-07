Amazon Prime is offering a critically acclaimed shooter for free — here’s how to claim

Prime Gaming (opens in new tab) is one of the most overlooked Amazon Prime member benefits. If you didn’t know, Prime subscribers get access to a whole load of gaming goodies at no extra cost. The offerings range from in-game extras for popular games such as FIFA 22, Fall Guys and Pokemon Go, to a rotating selection of video games that are yours to keep once claimed.

Previously monthly line-ups have included big hitters such as Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and Dead Space 2, but in June you can download a critically acclaimed open-world shooter. Until July 1, Amazon Prime members can claim Far Cry 4 via Ubisoft Connect. This shooter sequel is a seriously fun distraction offering a massive open map to explore and plenty of ways to cause complete chaos.

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming (opens in new tab) among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

Originally released in 2014, Far Cry 4 is the fourth mainline entry in the ever-popular Far Cry series. But don’t worry if you’ve never played a Far Cry game before, each numbered sequel is a completely standalone title set in a new location and populated with brand new characters.

In Far Cry 4, you venture to the fictional country of Kyrat, a beautiful mountainous region that is being torn apart by civil war. Cast as Ajay Ghale, the son of a freedom fighter who fled Kyrat as a youngster, you immediately meet the country’s eccentric ruler Pagan Min, and are thrust into the violent conflict. Following in your father's footsteps, you must lead a band of rebels in their efforts to take back their home.

The game mixes Far Cry’s signature cinematic storytelling with a wealth of open-world activities. From liberating enemy camps to hunting exotic animals, there’s always something for you to do in Far Cry 4. Even better, just about every activity makes your character stronger of earns you more powerful equipment. Don’t be surprised if you spend most of your playtime exploring off the beaten path.

Upon its original release, Far Cry 4 enjoyed a strong critical reception. And in the subsequent years, its reputation has only improved. It’s now regarded as one of the strongest games in the franchise and even manages to hold up remarkably well compared to the most recent entry in the series, last year’s Far Cry 6.

If Far Cry isn’t quite to your taste, Prime Gaming is also offering five additional games in June: Escape from Monkey Island, WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship, Calico, Astrologaster and Across the Grooves. That’s a pretty eclectic mix of games, and there should be at least one title in the bunch that appeals to you. Just remember you've got until July 1 to claim these games before the selection refreshes.