Amazon Prime Day date officially October 13 and 14 — what you need to know

It's official: Amazon Prime Day 2020 will begin Tuesday, October 13 and last through Wednesday, October 14. This is the second year that Prime Day will last for 48 hours.

Traditionally held in July, Prime Day 2020 was moved to October as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Rumors of the delay first emerged in April when Reuters reported that Amazon warehouses were scrambling to meet consumer demand for essential products like disinfectant wipes, toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

As a result of the backlog, Amazon hired over 100,000 workers to help it meet the surge in online purchases, which was caused by a massive spike in people shopping from home. It wasn't until June that Amazon started promoting big sales on its homepage again with the announcement of its Big Style Sale.

Deals are for Prime members only

(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Day sales are exclusively for Prime members. If you're not already a Prime member, now is the perfect time to sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Given Prime Day's popularity, we expect to see many of Amazon's rivals — such as Best Buy and Walmart — offer alternative deals of their own. Just last month, Walmart debuted its new subscription service, Walmart Plus. The $98 yearly service is a direct competitor to Amazon Prime, which costs $119 per year. (Check out our What is Amazon Prime guide for all the perks associated with membership).

Here at Tom's Guide we'll be bringing you the best Prime Day promos from now through the end of Prime Day. And make sure to bookmark our guide to 2020's best Black Friday deals for our predictions and the latest news on the holiday shopping season.