Amazon Prime Day date just leaked — here's when the deals start

It's mid-September and if you're like us, you're probably wondering when Amazon is going to announce the official Amazon Prime Day 2020 dates. Well, mark your calendars because a PR pitch may have accidentally leaked the date.

German consumer products company Braun has published press material promoting a "Braun x Prime Day" deal that will happen in "mid-October," reports T3. The "mid-October" date clashes with earlier reports, which indicated Prime Day could occur October 5.

However, here at Tom's Guide, we've also received a PR pitch about a Prime Day "Deal of the Day" that starts on Wednesday, October 14. This date coincides with the promotional material uncovered by T3. Given that there's never been a Prime Day that's fallen on a Thursday, we can assume that Prime Day 2020 will be held on October 13 through October 14.

We've reached out to Amazon for comment and will update our story accordingly.

(Image credit: Braun Global)

Prime Day is Amazon's massive retail holiday. Now in its sixth year, Amazon Prime Day started as an anniversary sale and has since extended into a Black Friday-like deals marathon.

Traditionally held in July, this is the first time in its history that Amazon is hosting its Prime Day so late in the year. The Prime Day date was postponed as a result of the pandemic. Although Amazon hasn't released an official date for 2020, it mentioned in an earnings call that the Prime Day date would occur in Q4 of 2020.

The sale is traditionally a good time to buy Amazon devices, but shoppers can also expect to find a deluge of deals on everything from 4K TVs to air fryers. Deals are exclusive to Prime members only. (You can sign up for a free 30-day Prime membership here).

Make sure to follow our Amazon Prime Day guide for the latest updates.