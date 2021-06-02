Amazon Prime Day 2021 date confirmed for June 21 and 22

It's official: this year's Amazon Prime Day takes place on June 21 and 22. Amazon confirmed its Prime Day date hot on the heels of last week's leaks about a June date for the annual sales event. That means Prime Day deals are less than three weeks away.

Prime Day is the retailer's mega faux holiday designed to sell Prime member subscriptions. The 48-hour event, which is typically celebrated in June, offers discounts on everything from Instant Pots to running shoes. However, it's Amazon's own hardware that sees the biggest price drops, with terrific deals on Alexa devices, Fire tablets, and Fire Edition TVs. In fact, outside of Black Friday — Prime Day is the best time of the year to make an Amazon hardware purchase.

Amazon Prime Day originally started in 2015 as a way to celebrate the company's then 20th birthday. Since its inception, the retail event has grown into a 48-hour deals-a-thon celebrated in 18 countries.

Last year, Prime Day was celebrated during the month of October — a later date than usual. That was as a result of the massive spike in sales caused by the pandemic. While there is a rumor that Amazon could hold another Prime Day later in the fall, the retailer has yet to confirm anything.

In previous years, Amazon has kicked off Prime Day with a week of teaser deals leading up to the main event. Previous deals have includes credits, dollar-off discounts on its Fire tablets, and even deals at Amazon-owned Whole Foods. Make sure to keep it locked to Tom's Guide as we bring you all the best Amazon deals throughout the month.