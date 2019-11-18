AirPods just hit lowest price ever on Amazon

Amazon is setting a new standard for AirPods Black Friday deals. For a limited time, the retailer has all Apple AirPods, Apple cables, and Apple charging cases on sale. After discount, prices start at $8.79. It's the biggest AirPods sale we've seen from the retailer and one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen this month.

The AirPods 2 at $139 are the standout deal in Amazon's secret sale. That's the cheapest they've ever been at Amazon. (eBay had them on sale for $125 last month, but eBay's sale only lasted 24 hours).

Apple 5W USB Power Adapter: was $19 now $15

The Apple 5W USB Power Adapter lets you charge your iPhone or iPad at home or from the office. It's the perfect backup to have in case you ever need to recharge your phone while you're on the go. View Deal

Apple In-Ear Headphones: was $79 now $49

Not a fan of the Apple AirPods? Amazon has the Apple In-Ear Headphones on sale for just $49.99. That's the cheapest they've ever been at Amazon. They feature a built-in remote and mic.View Deal

Apple Wireless Charging Case: was $79 now $69

The Apple Wireless Charging Case gives your AirPods wireless charging capabilities allowing you to charge them on a Qi-compatible mat. They're $10 off. View Deal

AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Amazon

Amazon has the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for just $139. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $164 @ Amazon

The 2019 AirPods can be charged wirelessly via Apple's new wireless charging case. Amazon has the AirPods w/ the wireless charger on sale for $164.99, which is a the second-best price we've seen for this bundle.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're sweat/water resistant (IPX4) and they feature built-in noise cancellation. Amazon has them on sale for $234, which is their lowest price to date. They will ship in 1 to 3 months, although you could get them faster.View Deal

Meanwhile, the AirPods 2 with wireless charging case at $164.99 are at their second-lowest price ever. They hit an all-time low of $159 last week, but they're still an excellent steal at $164.99.

In addition to headphones, Amazon also has Apple Lightning cables and Apple power adapters on sale. It's an excellent sale if you need to stock up on any Apple audio accessories.

Make sure to follow our Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best post-Black Friday discounts.