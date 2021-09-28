Trending

Amazon Glow lets your kids connect and play games with relatives — wherever they are

Amazon Glow introduces a new way for kids to interact with relatives

Amazon Glow unveiled at Amazon event
(Image credit: Amazon)

Kids have spent a whole lot of time separated from friends and relatives recently, but the new Amazon Glow could help them connect remotely — and in a more fun way than ever. 

The Glow, revealed today at Amazon's 2021 event, is designed to remotely connect kids to family members like never before, giving the typical video call a definite upgrade. It does this using projection and video technologies, which brings the virtual interaction between the two to new levels.  

The Amazon Glow has quite a sturdy appearance, with a standing s-shaped case and an 8-inch display on which kids can see and speak to relatives. 

It projects a 19-inch touch-sensitive space where kids can play all sorts of games including puzzles, drawings and card games. From the other end, the family member can call from their own smartphone or device and can take part in the activities using the Glow app. 

For young children, Amazon Glow also allows relatives to read along with them, with thousands of children’s books to choose from.  

Amazon Glow debuted at Amazon Event

(Image credit: Amazon)

The app includes content from Disney, Mattel, Nickelodeon, and Sesame Workshop, so there’s a huge range on offer already. It’s nice to see more investment in the smart home for kids area, and we can’t wait to try out the Amazon Glow. 

The Amazon Glow is available at an early access price of $249.99, but will cost $299.99 as standard. It comes with a mat as well as a mat case and one year of Amazon Kids+. You can request to be part of the early access Glow program from today.

