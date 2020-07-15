Amazon face mask sale takes $5 off Marvel, Harry Potter, and DC face masks

Want to give your face mask collection a stylish update? Amazon has a secret face mask sale that's perfect for kids or adults looking for fun face masks.

For a limited time, Amazon is taking $5 off all PopFunk face masks. After discount, each reusable mask costs $9.99. PopFunk sells officially licensed masks from Marvel, Looney Tunes, Harry Potter, and more. This is the second face mask sale we've seen from Amazon. (Looking for more more face masks? Make sure to check out our guide on where to buy face masks).

Super Nurse Pleated Face Mask: was $14 now $9 @ Amazon

The one-size-fits-all Harry Potter face mask features adjustable ear loops for a comfortable fit. The washable mask measures 3.5 inches x 7 inches. View Deal

Superman Pleated Face Mask: was $14 now $9 @ Amazon

The one-size-fits-all Superman face mask features adjustable ear loops for a comfortable fit. The washable mask measures 3.5 inches x 7 inches. View Deal

Wonder Woman Pleated Face Mask: was $14 now $9 @ Amazon

The one-size-fits-all Wonder Woman face mask features adjustable ear loops for a comfortable fit. The washable mask measures 3.5 inches x 7 inches. View Deal

The Flash Pleated Face Mask: was $14 now $9 @ Amazon

The one-size-fits-all Flash face mask features adjustable ear loops for a comfortable fit. The washable mask measures 3.5 inches x 7 inches. View Deal

Harry Potter Pleated Face Mask: was $14 now $9 @ Amazon

The one-size-fits-all Harry Potter face mask features adjustable ear loops for a comfortable fit. The washable mask measures 3.5 inches x 7 inches. View Deal