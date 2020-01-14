Amazon Echo Frames invites are rolling out: How to get yours

Amazon is inviting people to wear Alexa on their face. Echo Frames, the Alexa-enabled eyewear supported by Amazon's Day One testing program, are becoming available to purchase for a lucky few customers.

One of them shared their invitation with Droid-life.com. Here's what it says:

"Your request for an invitation to purchase Echo Frames has been granted! We hope you’ll have as much fun using them as we did inventing them.

To accept this invitation, go to the Echo Frames detail page, add to cart, and purchase as usual. You will receive a notification when your order is ready to ship. Please note terms and conditions apply to the invitation only price and offer. Due to the high number of requests, this invitation will expire seven days after we’ve sent it to you.

By purchasing Echo Frames during this limited-release period, you agree to receive emails asking for your feedback on the product. As one of the first customers to use Echo Frames, your input will help drive future Echo Frames features."

Another invitee tweeted a screenshot of an email Amazon sent them. The subject line reads, "You've been selected to buy Echo Frames."

Four months later, I just got an invite to buy a set of Echo Frames. Should I bite? pic.twitter.com/H6HeywDfsYJanuary 13, 2020

An invitation lets a customer purchase a one-size-fits-all pair of Echo Frames, which cost $179.99. Amazon does not fulfill prescription needs, so if you need corrective lenses, you'll have to bring your Echo Frames to an ophthalmologist after you receive them.

Although I'm entirely underwhelmed by the nerdy design of Echo Frames, going hands-on with a pair at CES intrigued me enough to sign up for an invitation last week. I could hear Alexa clearly, despite being in a crowded show room.

Echo Frames invitation: How to request a pair

Invitation requests are still open as of this writing, but will likely close once Amazon is done rolling them out. Since a few customers have already be notified, I would suggest submitting a request soon if you're interested in having Alexa eyewear.

Visit the Echo Frames Amazon listing to complete your invitation application. Amazon will ask you for your phone's operating system, if you wear glasses and your frame size. We're not sure if there's a trick for a better chance at selection, so it's probably best to provide honest answers.

If you're picked, you'll receive an email letting you complete the purchase. Of course, you'll have to be comfortable opting into Amazon's feedback program.