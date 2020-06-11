Amazon Echo Dot is just $1 right now — how to get yours

The Echo Dot is no stranger to deals, but right now Amazon is offering the best Echo Dot deal of the year.

Currently, Prime members can get the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd-Gen with 1-Month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.98. That's $49 off the full price of the Echo Dot and one of the best Amazon deals we've seen all year. Not a Prime member? You can snag the same offer, but you'll pay $10.98 for the bundle. Traditionally, this is the type of deal we'd see in the lead up to Amazon Prime Day.

Echo Dot: was $49 now $1 @ Amazon

There are a few things to bear in mind. This deal is applicable to new Amazon Music subscribers only. In addition, Amazon Music will auto-renew after one month, so remember to cancel your subscription if you don't want to continue paying for Amazon's streaming service. Otherwise, this Echo dot deal is a no-brainer.

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is one of the best smart speakers you can get. It's been on sale for as low as $24.99, but today's deal makes it even cheaper. You can use your Echo Dot to hear the latest headlines, control other smart devices, or stream your favorite tunes. Despite its small size, it delivers excellent audio, thanks to its 1.6-inch speaker. It also offers full bass and clean sound, which you can customize with Alexa's equalizer feature. Alternatively, you can connect it to another pair of home speakers.

Meanwhile, Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99/month for Prime members ($9.99/month for non-Prime members). You can cancel the service at any time and still keep your ultra-cheap Echo Dot. But act fast as this deal is not likely to last long.