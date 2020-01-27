Amazon Echo Buds are on sale for first time ever at $89

Amazon is kicking off the week with a killer headphones deal that we've been waiting for since Black Friday.

For the first time ever, Amazon has its Echo Buds on sale for $89.99. That's $40 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for Amazon's Alexa-powered wireless earbuds.

Amazon Echo Buds: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Echo Buds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. They're on sale for $89.99 ($40 off) for the first time ever. View Deal

The Amazon Echo Buds are an excellent pair of wireless headphones. In our Amazon Echo Buds review, we loved having Alexa at our beck and call no matter where we went. Amazon's digital assistant is much more helpful than Siri.

The Echo Buds are IPX4 rated for resistance to sweat and light splashes of liquid. (Just like the Apple AirPods Pro). In terms of audio quality, they're not ready to compete with heavy hitters like Bose and Sony (we found the volume level to be on the low side), but they're not bad either. Especially not at their current sale price.

Amazon partnered with Bose for the Echo Buds' active noise cancellation. The technology won't give you complete silence, but it'll reduce surrounding chatter to a mumble. They also have an adjustable Passthrough mode that lets you change the volume of your ambient noise. They offer up to 5 hours of battery life and up to 20 hours with their charging case.