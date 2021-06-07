Amazon is offering up to $220 in Prime Day credits and freebies — how to get them

Amazon's biggest sales event of the summer is just a few days out. To get shoppers ready for Prime Day, Amazon is offering up to $220 in credits and freebies. Although these are technically not Prime Day deals — those will start on June 21 — today's deals are essentially free money.

A few things worth noting: these deals are for Prime members only. So if you're not a Prime member, now's the time to sign up for that free 30-day trial. In addition, although some of the credits will be applied to your account within 24 hours of your purchase, you won't be able to use the credits until Prime Day (June 21 and 22).

Buy a $40 gift card: get a $10 Prime Day credit @ Amazon

Purchase a $40 or more Amazon eGift card and you'll get a $10 Amazon credit to your account. Use coupon code "GIFTFORPD21" at checkout to get this deal. Even if you don't have someone to give the gift card to, you can buy it for yourself and you'll still get the $10 credit. Deal ends June 21 at 2:59am ET. View Deal

Spend $10 on small business: get $10 credit @ Amazon

Amazon wants to help small businesses, so it's encouraging bargain hunters to shop at its small business storefront. Through June 20, Amazon will offer a $10 credit (to use on Prime Day) to Prime members who spend $10 on products from select small business brands in Amazon's store. Eligible devices include products from Amazon's Handmade and Launchpad stores. View Deal

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa: up to $150 gift card @ Amazon

Amazon's biggest reward comes courtesy of its credit cards. Sign up for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card (Prime membership not required) and you'll get an instant $50 Amazon gift card upon approval. Alternatively, sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card (for Prime members only) and you'll get a generous $100 Amazon gift card. The former gives you 3% cashback when you shop at Amazon or Whole Foods, whereas the latter gets you 5% cashback. View Deal