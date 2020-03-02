Amazon cheap MacBook Air deal drops MacBook Air price to $749

Cheap MacBook Air deals continue this week as Amazon slashes the price of the 2018 MacBook Air.

Today only, Amazon has the renewed 2018 MacBook Air on sale for $749.49. That's $109 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for a refurb MacBook Air. If you need more storage space, Amazon also the renewed 2018 MacBook Air (256GB) on sale for $819.99. These are prices you're not likely to see again till Amazon Prime Day.

MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Apple's 2018 MacBook Air is the perfect Mac for most users offering ample power for everything from work to streaming. Amazon renewed MacBook Airs on sale from $749.99 ($109 off). The only difference between the 2018 vs. 2019 models is that the former don't have True Tone screens. True Tone tech adjusts the color temperature of the display based on your ambient lighting. View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $929 now $819 @ Amazon

If you need more storage space, Amazon has the renewed MacBook Air (256GB) on sale for $819.99. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen for this model. View Deal

The MacBook Air is a solid entry level laptop for just about everyone. It's one of the best laptops you can buy, especially at this price. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Core i5-8210Y CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

In our 2019 MacBook Air review, we were impressed by its crisp, high-resolution Retina display and powerful sound. Meanwhile, its Core i5 CPU was able to stream a 1080p YouTube video while keeping 13 Chrome tabs open without a single hiccup.

This cheap MacBook Air deal ends March 3 at 2:59am ET, so we recommend you move fast to take advantage of this epic MacBook Air deal.