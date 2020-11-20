Amazon Black Friday sale takes $40 off our favorite Wi-Fi extender

Amazon Black Friday deals kicked off today marking the start of the holiday season. As part of Amazon's first wave of deals, we spotted an excellent deal on our favorite Wi-Fi signal booster, which can help stretch your Wi-Fi coverage to those hard-to-reach spots in your home.

Amazon has the TP-Link RE650 on sale for just $109.99. That's $40 off and one of the best Black Friday deals of the day. It makes the best all-around Wi-Fi extender an even better deal.

TP-Link RE650: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

Get a bargain on the best Wi-Fi extender we've ever reviewed. Currently, Amazon has the TP-Link RE650 on sale for $109.99. That's $40 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this extender. With great performance and an impressive 75-foot range, it's our favorite Wi-Fi extender.View Deal

The Editor's Choice TP-Link RE650 is the best Wi-Fi extender you can buy thanks to its long range and excellent performance. Stretching your Wi-Fi coverage by up to 75 feet, the TP-Link RE650 delivers strong signal even when dealing with floors in a multi-story house.

With a convenient plug-in design and dual-band wireless-AC support, the RE650 is easy to setup and a convenient way to banish dead spots in your home's Wi-Fi coverage. And TP-Link's Tether app makes managing your home network from a phone or tablet even easier.

If you're looking for an easy way to stream 4k video to your smart TV, or extend your gaming reach to that furthest bedroom, the TP-Link RE650 is our recommended solution, and Amazon has a great deal on it now. US shoppers can take $40 off of the regular price, and UK shoppers save £45. It's the best deal we've ever seen on this product, so move fast!