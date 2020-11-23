Black Friday headphones deal: Best wireless earbuds just hit lowest price ever

If you listening to music or podcasts on the go, you won't want to miss out on this great Black Friday deal on the Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds. Our favorite wireless earbuds are now at their lowest price ever.

Right now, Amazon has the Jabra Elite Active 75t for $149. That's $50 off and one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen this holiday shopping season.

Jabra Elite Active 75t: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice wireless earbuds feature crisp, well-balanced sound and noise cancellation. Plus, they're sweat-proof and offer 7.5 hours of battery life (with the case adding 28 hours).View Deal

The Jabra Elite Active 75t are our top pick for the best wireless earbuds and best sport headphones. They offer better battery life, durability, sound, and more special features than the AirPods Pro.

The design is sleek yet sturdy, with IP57 certification granting waterproof protection and dust and sweat resistance. And as we note in our Jabra Elite Active 75t review, they are extremely comfortable, with on-ear stability and grip control when properly adjusted on the ear. They're an excellent choice for listening to music while you're working out.

The audio is lively and dynamic and can be customized through the Jabra Sound+ app, which is loaded with presets and other cool features that enhance both sound and call quality.

This Jabra Elite Active 75t deal really is a steal, so act fast. And check out our guide to the best Black Friday headphones deals.