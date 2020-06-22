Amazon Big Style Sale 2020 — save on Adidas, J.Crew, Samsonite and more

The first ever Amazon Big Style Sale is here. Not to be confused with Amazon Prime Day — a sale exclusively for Prime members — the Amazon Big Style Sale is all about fashion deals. Plus, anyone can take advantage of the sales.

So far, some of our favorite Amazon Big Style Sale deals include 30% off Adidas, 40% off Levi's, and up to 30% off Ray-Ban sunglasses (The Ray-Ban discounts are for Prime members only). Most of the sales are summer fashion-oriented, but we're also seeing discounts on jackets, running shoes, and luggage.

Nautica men's styles: deals from $17

Hit the beach in style with these Nautica deals from the Amazon Big Style Sale. The retailer is taking up to 30% off Nautica polos, jeans, shorts, and tees. Prices vary based on size, but you can get the Nautica Quick Dry Swim Trunks for $20.99 ($9 off).

Samsonite luggage: up to 50% off

Chances are most of us won't be traveling anytime soon. However, when you finally do, you can travel in style thanks to today's massive discounts on Samsonite luggage. Amazon is taking up to 50% off carry-ons, luggage sets, and more. You can get the Samsonite Underseat Carry-On for $59.99 ($20 off).

Amazon Big Style Sale — Tech

Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Amazon's Echo Dot with Clock is a revamped 3rd-gen Echo Dot now with a built-in LED display. The Echo Dot with Clock can show time, temperature or a timer.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a good smart display at its discounted price. The 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or video calls.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that blocks its lens when it's not in use. It's perfect in that it's larger than the Echo Show 5 and both smaller and cheaper than the $229 Echo Show 10.1, which is not currently on sale.

Amazon Echo (3rd Gen.): was $99 now $69 @Amazon

The newest version of Amazon's flagship smart speaker improves the sound quality while keeping all the functions you expect from an Alexa-powered device. It's now $30 off. It's also $10 cheaper than it was on Father's Day.

Echo Studio: was $229 now $169 @ Amazon

The Echo Studio is Amazon's best-sounding Alexa speaker by a wide margin. It produces great room-filling audio with chest-pounding bass. It's also smart enough to adopt to the acoustics of the room its in. Rarely on sale, it's now at its lowest price ever and includes a Philips Hue bulb.

What is the Amazon Big Style Sale 2020

Amazon's foray into fashion deals shouldn't come as a surprise. Back in 2006, Amazon acquired online clothing retailer Shopbop. Since then, the e-commerce giant has made a big push in the fashion industry launching its own in-house labels such as Lark & Ro, Spotted Zebra, Havana Breeze, and Mae. Amazon's fashion page also consistently spotlights deals from the likes of New Balance, Levi's, Ray-Ban, and Adidas.

Earlier this year, WWD reported that Amazon was launching a digital shopping platform with luxury brands. The objective was to give brands virtual storefronts on Amazon's website while leveraging Amazon's speedy delivery and customer service platform.

However, the United States is still in the midst of a nationwide pandemic and while Amazon has refocused its resources to catch up with consumer demand, Prime members are still experiencing delays with their packages. Stay tuned as we bring you the best Amazon Summer Sale deals of the day.