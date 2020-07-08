Amazing $201 AirPods Pro deal is for the most daring among us

If your love of Apple's AirPods Pro knows no bounds — here's a cheap AirPods sale you can't afford to miss.

Currently, Amazon has the Renewed Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $201.95. That's hands down the best deal we've ever seen on Apple's premium earbuds. The catch is that they're refurbished. However, they're backed by a 90-day Amazon guarantee.

The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.

Verizon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99.

To be fair, we're big proponents of buying refurbished Apple tech. It's one of the best ways to get Apple gear on the cheap. However, not everyone may feel comfortable with refurbished earbuds. (Although you should because they've been thoroughly cleaned and tested to make sure they look and sound like new).

The AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds you'll find. They sport three built-in microphones and six sensors. They're also fitted with Apple's H1 chip, so they can connect to your iPhone or MacBook instantly.

In our AirPods Pro review, we loved their noise-cancelling performance and water resistance. The new buds also feature a neat Transparency mode, which lets you hear ambient noise when noise cancellation is turned on. We're also big fans of the AirPods Pro's easy to use touch controls, and found that they sound great for just about all genres of music.

