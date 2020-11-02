Amazing Black Friday TV deal — this Roku TV is only $149 right now

The best Black Friday TV deals are giving major discounts to some of this year's hottest sets. We also see great sales on older models — in some cases you can even score Roku-powered smart TVs for under $200.

Right now Amazon has the 32-inch TCL 3 Series Roku TV on sale for $149.99. This set usually costs $189.99, so you'll save $40 at checkout. While the 55-inch TCL 4 Series is expected to hit $158 during Walmart Black Friday deals, we expect that promotion to sell out in moments. If you want to guarantee yourself a great price for a new smart TV, Amazon's offer on the 3 Series is the one to get.

TCL Roku TV 32": was $189.99 now $149.99 @ Amazon

The 32-inch TCL 3 Series Roku TV is one of the best cheap TV deals because it supports our favorite smart TV platform for midrange sets. It's the best you can get for the price, and now it's on sale.View Deal

TCL has been a value favorite of ours for some time among TV brands, and regularly shows up on our list of the best TVs. While we've given high ratings to all its tiers, the TCL 3 Series Roku TV review fared especially well in our lab testing.

The TCL 3 Series has a 1080p display, offering full HD resolution for excellent detail, color and contrast. it also delivers great response times, an indispensable advantage in fast-paced games.

But the appeal of the TCL 3 Series truly lies in its support for Roku TV, which we think is one of the smartest smart TV platforms. The set will give you access to all the top streaming channels and hours of entertainment after the big game ends. Plus you can pair Alexa or Google Assistant speakers with the TV, providing voice interaction and integration with the rest of your smart home.

