Amazing 4th of July sale: Apple Watch 3 is crazy cheap right now at $169

Leave it to Amazon to offer one of the best Apple Watch deals of the year.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS/38mm) on sale for $169. That's $30 off and the best Apple Watch deal we've seen all year. If you want a cheap smartwatch — this is the deal you want. Given how rare Apple Watch 3 deals are, this is likely to be the lowest price we see till Amazon Prime Day.

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $30 under the Apple Store's price and the best Apple Watch deal we've seen since Cyber Monday.View Deal

The Apple Watch 3 is one of the best smartwatches around. It's also super affordable when compared to Apple's current-gen smartwatch, which starts at $399. In our Apple Watch 3 review, we really liked the watch's fitness tracking features, its design, and its speedy performance.

The Apple Watch 3 sports a water-resistant/swim-proof design and built-in GPS, which means in can accurately track your pace and distance when you run outdoors. Only the 38mm model is on sale, but at this price we're not one to complain.