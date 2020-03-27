Alexa can now screen you for coronavirus: How to use it

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant can now answer thousands of queries about coronavirus in countries around the world, including diagnosis information based on CDC guidance.

If you have the Alexa app or an Alexa-enabled smart speaker, try saying something to the effect of, "Alexa, what do I do if I think I have COVID-19?" or "Alexa, what do I do if I think I have coronavirus?"

Alexa will then ask you questions about your symptoms, exposure and travel history, and offer CDC guidance based on responses.

Alexa cannot tell you whether you have COVID-19, but its recommendations can help you determine what steps to take if you're feeling ill. Once you've screened yourself, you should have a better sense of your risk level.

Amazon has continually expanded Alexa's ability to convey COVID-19 information to users since earlier this month, making it one of the best Alexa skills right now. Apple has taken similar measures with its Siri voice assistant, which can even recommend you to telehealth services on the App Store if you require the advice of a medical professional.

People with Fire TV devices can access coronavirus coverage from apps like CBS News, Fox News and NBC News. Echo Show owners can similarly ask to see a CBS News feed live on their smart displays.

Alexa devices are also useful for staying in touch with loved ones who you might not be able see due to social distancing measures. Check out our guides on how to make a voice call using Amazon Alexa and how to make a video call using the Echo Show.