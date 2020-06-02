AirPods Studio release date leak reveals 'imminent' launch

It looks like the AirPods Studio is ready to debut this month as the firmware for Apple's first pair of premium over-ear headphones is finalized and being flashed onto production units, according to a new leak.

In their latest video on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 rumors, EverythingApplePro shared an "exclusive" update from XDA Developer's Max Weinbach about AirPods Studio. The leaker says the firmware for the over-ear headphones is completed and is ready to be pushed onto the production models.

EverythingApplePro said the AirPods Studio launch is "happening imminently," likely at WWDC 2020. The virtual event is scheduled to kick off June 22.

Weinbach's intel coincides with the iOS 13.5.1 release, which not only patched a jailbreak EverythingApplePro's host worked on, but launched the 13.5.5 beta. The beta included the addition of an audio section to Apple News Plus for narrated versions of certain stories.

MacRumors revealed some features and imagery for the upcoming integration, one of which depicts the rumored AirPods Studio icon.

Based on the priorities of previous WWDC agendas, it is possible Apple will delve into the new Audio option for Apple News Plus and try again to pull interest to the service that hasn't managed to take off.

The company could support its Apple News Plus update announcement with the reveal of AirPods Studio. Though it could also save the unveiling of first premium headphones for a larger hardware moment.

AirPods Studio are believed to feature active noise-cancellation as well as a Transparency mode for hearing the world around you, similar to the AirPods Pro. The cans are also rumored to feature head and neck detection, as well as swappable earpads.

We also expect AirPods Studio to sport the same pairing tech as the AirPods Pro, as well as touch controls and Siri support. Our AirPods Studio hub will get you up to speed on all of the latest leaks and news before launch.

