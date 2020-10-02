AirPods just dropped to a crazy low price ahead of Prime Day

Apple AirPods are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. But imagine if the premium for wireless charging suddenly vanished, and you could score the $199 model of the buds for just $151.

Oh wait, you can. Right now Amazon is taking $48 off the price of AirPods with a wireless charging case. This early Prime Day deal drops the cost from $199 to $151, making this one of the lowest prices we've seen on this version of AirPods yet.

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $199 now $151 @ Amazon

Act fast! Amazon has AirPods with the wireless charging case on sale for just $151. That's $48 off and one of the best AirPods deals we've seen yet.View Deal

In fact, $151 is lower than we saw last Black Friday and Cyber Monday on AirPods with wireless charging.

AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip and hands-free Siri support. They fit comfortably in your ear, deliver decent audio quality, and offer double the talk time of their predecessor. Plus you can juice the case up easily on a wireless charging pad.

In our Apple AirPods review, we managed to squeeze almost 5 hours of battery life from these second-generation AirPods after watching a few TV episodes, streaming YouTube videos, listening to music, and talking on the phone. The case offers 24 hours of additional charge, too.

One thing to keep in mind is that these AirPods aren't sweat/water resistant. For that feature, you'll want to get the IPX4-certified AirPods Pro, which we've seen go on sale for as low as $199 recently.

Check out our log of the best cheap AirPods deals for the latest updates on AirPods disocunts. And be sure to check back to Tom's Guide frequently, as we'll be tracking the best Prime Day deals leading up to the big savings event kickoff on October 13.