Best Apple AirPods Cyber Monday deals 2020

AirPods Cyber Monday deals deliver serious savings to Apple's wireless earbuds. Sales are cutting prices on both regular and Pro models, including all-time-low discounts that are so good that carriers are using them as a treat to lure you to switch your phone service provider.

The best in-stock AirPods Cyber Monday deal right now is the regular AirPods with charging case for $109 at Amazon. That's $49 off and the second lowest price ever.

Also keep an eye on the epic $169 AirPods Pro deal at Walmart, which is out of stock but has in-stock alerts. Sign up so you can grab this deal fast.

AirPods Cyber Monday deals are very popular right now, meaning stock is limited. But retailers have been working hard to bring the discounts back online every so often, so be patient if your dream AirPods deal appears to be sold out. And if you see a AirPods Cyber Monday deal, act fast; there's no telling when it's going to sell out or when the discount will cease to exist altogether.

Looking for more than just Apple earphones? Other sales on earbuds (and a lot of other useful stuff) are in our Cyber Monday deals guide. While we love to use AirPods with iPhones, there are loads of other audio options, and you can read the breakdown in our best wireless earbuds round-up.

Best AirPods Cyber Monday deal now

AirPods Cyber Monday deals

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

Here's the cheapest AirPods Cyber Monday deal you can get. Currently, Amazon has the standard AirPods on sale for just $119. That's their second-lowest price ever. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The AirPods with wireless recharging case are now at their second-lowest price of the year and just $10 shy of their all-time low of $139. They're identical to the standard AirPods, but come with a Qi-compatible case that allows them to be charged wirelessly. View Deal

Apple Wireless Charging Case: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The Apple Wireless Charging Case gives your AirPods wireless charging capabilities allowing you to charge them on a Qi-compatible mat. The case is currently $14 off.View Deal

AirPods Pro Cyber Monday deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

Get in-stock alert. The AirPods Pro for $169 is the cheapest price ever for these wireless earbuds. You get solid noise cancellation performance, a customizable fit, water- and sweat resistance and very good battery life. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

Currently unavailable: Amazon has had a hard time keeping its best sale price on Apple's AirPods Pro. The retailer matched Walmart's $169 price, but they've since gone out of stock at both locations.View Deal

Free AirPods Pro + $200 GC with a new iPhone 12 @ Visible

If you're in the market for a shiny new iPhone 12 and a pair of AirPods Pro, you can bundle them together at Visible. It doesn't matter which iPhone 12 you buy, you'll get a free pair of the best AirPods plus a prepaid Mastercard. Those range from $100 for the iPhone 12 Mini all the way up to $200 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.View Deal

AirPods Cyber Monday deals in UK

AirPods w/Charging Case: was £159 now £124 @ Amazon

Currently unavailable. It's not the best price of the Cyber Monday season, but it's still £35 off the usual price. Apple's base-level wireless earbuds feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices and a plug-in case to recharge them when needed.View Deal

AirPods w/wireless case: was £199 now £157 @ Amazon

Check stock. These have the potential to go lower, but if you really want the wireless charging AirPods now, you can save £42 off in the process. They're identical to the standard AirPods, but come with a Qi-compatible case that allows them to be charged wirelessly.

Apple Wireless Charging Case: was £79 now £69 @ BT

The Apple Wireless Charging Case gives your AirPods wireless charging capabilities allowing you to charge them on a Qi-compatible mat. It's currently £10 off.View Deal

AirPods Pro: was £249 now £195 @ Laptops Direct

If you're in the market for AirPods Pro in the UK, this is the deal to go for. Get Apple's best wireless earbuds, complete with active noise cancellation, Hey Siri support, and powered by the H1 chip, all for their lowest UK price ever.View Deal

AirPods Cyber Monday deals — where to find sales

When it comes to AirPods Cyber Monday deals, we tend to gravitate toward the deals offered by Amazon and Walmart. Staples has also proved to be a noteworthy contender when it comes to AirPods sales. In fact, it was Staples that first dropped the AirPods Pro price to $199 this past September. Amazon and B&H Photo immediately followed suit.