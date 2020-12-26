After Christmas deal knocks over $100 off Peloton bike rival

Get a jump start on your January fitness goals with one of this killer after Christmas deal courtesy of Walmart.

Walmart has the Echelon Connect Bike for $497 . That's $102 off and the same deal we saw for this bike on Black Friday. Plus, the purchase comes with a six-month free membership to the Echelon Fit app, which is valued at $120 and features hundreds of live and on-demand classes. This is one of the best after Christmas sales we've seen today.

The Echelon Connect's magnetic flywheel offers 32 levels of resistance. This deal also comes with six months free membership on the Echelon Fit app (a $120 value), which provides access to 1,600 cycling classes of all fitness levels.View Deal

With so many people working out from home more during the pandemic, having one of the best exercise bikes is key to staying fit and healthy. The Echelon Connect Bike is a Walmart exclusive that is an attractive, more affordable alternative to Peloton.

The magnetic flywheel offers 32 levels of resistance and the fully adjustable toe cages on the pedals provide a secure fit. The Connect Bike's extra-large cushioned seat and padded handlebars make for a comfortable ride.

As we outlined in our Peloton vs Echelon face-off, the Echelon bike doesn't come with a big HD screen like the Peloton, but it easily pairs with the smartphone or tablet you already own.

This after Christmas deal comes with six months free membership to the Echelon Fit app, which features more than 1,600 live and on-demand classes taught by professional instructors. You can filter classes by instructor, length, music, language and more. Take beginner rides or more challenging endurance tests. And there's a library of off-bike workouts including yoga, barre, Pilates, strength training and Zumba.

If paying a couple of thousand dollars for a Peloton is out of your budget, then this Echelon Connect deal is a great option for anyone outfitting their home with the best home gym equipment.