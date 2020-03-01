AEW Revolution live stream: How to watch online now from anywhere

It’s time for AEW Revolution live stream action! Let’s see how the thriving upstart pro wrestling promotion follows its headwinds of success into 2020. And they couldn't be heading into the weekend with better momentum.

AEW Revolution start time The AEW Revolution pre-show started at 7:30pm Eastern. The main PPV is coming up at 8pm Eastern (5pm Pacific, and 1am GMT), on Saturday (Feb. 29) — on Sunday March 1 in the UK.

For starters, AEdub is hot off a super-hot episode of Dynamite, which not only ended in a big pull-apart brawl, but added "The Bastard" Pac vs "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy to the card.

Yes, on top of a set of matches with well-established rivalries, we're getting a treat with Newcastle upon Tyne's favorite child whomst gravity once forgot testing a man who just might try for once. You love to see it.

The rest of the AEW Revolution live stream is filled with great matches, with The Elite exploding over the AEW Tag Team Championships as The Young Bucks challenge Kenny Omega and Adam "Hangman" Page for their championships. While the storyline suggests Page will turn on his friends, and soon, I think AEW has more crops to harvest if Kenny Omega turns on everyone.

Meanwhile, "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose is defending her recently-won AEW Women's Championship against "The Galaxy's Greatest Alien" Kris Stadtlander. While the latter is a great young talent, Rose's reign is too young to end this soon. Expect a match that makes both look great while the title stays with the champ.

And, of course, we couldn't talk AEW Revolution without asking if Jon Moxley will dethrone Le Champion, Chris Jericho — or if Cody will manage to knock the smarmy MJF down a peg or two. Our predictions are below.

AEW's also got a lot of good will headed into this show because of the massively disappointing WWE Super ShowDown 2020. When Vince and his crew decided to nerf "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in favor of putting the Universal Championship on the 53-year-old Bill Goldberg, wrestling fans everywhere were left pretty damn angry and looking to support any and every promotion that isn't run by a McMahon or a McMahon affiliate.

Here's everything you need to know to get an AEW Revolution live stream:

How to watch AEW Revolution live streams with a VPN

Even if you took your personal revolution out of the country over the weekend, you don't need to miss All Out or try and watch it on an unfamiliar streaming service. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S. – ideal for international fans on taking a winter holiday. Our favorite is ExpressVPN:

We specialize in reviewing VPNs and have already narrowed down the best of the best. While there are a few to pick from, our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. This service offers a high-speed connection, top-encryption security, more than 3,000 servers across 160 countries, and apps for lots of platforms. View Deal

How to watch AEW Revolution in the UK, Canada and beyond

International fans get AEW Revolution live streams for a much cheaper price than those in the United States and Canada (details below). Fite TV is streaming the PPV for however much $19.99 converts to, around the world. Lucky, eh?

Of course, Fite TV has apps on streaming boxes and sticks, as well as on your phone.

How to watch AEW Revolution in the U.S. and Canada

Oh boy, it's time to pay for this premium night of predetermined (no judgement) fights. AEW Revolution costs $50, and will be streamed live on B/R Live, as well as sold by traditional American cable TV services including DirecTV, Dish and Comcast, where it will cost $50. Hopefully Comcast Xfinity won't up-sell it again and charge $60 like it did for past AEW PPVs.

B/R Live has apps on iPhone, iPad and Android, as well as the following over-the-top devices and platforms: Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

The AEW Revolution card