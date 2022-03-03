AEW Revolution 2022 live stream, match card and how to watch online

Trying to figure out how to watch the AEW Revolution live streams? We can't blame you, as AEW's got an absolutely stacked card filled with matches that will likely vie to steal the show at this weekend's event.

AEW Revolution start time Date: Sunday (March 6)

Time: AEW Revolution will begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT

Pre-show: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST

Watch on: Bleacher Report in the U.S. and Fite TV abroad

Where do we start? Well, why not begin at the top of the AEW Revolution 2022 card? The AEW world championship is the big prize as two of the best pro wrestlers (who are also both named Adam) square off. On one side you have the challenger, Adam Cole — who only showed up in AEW last year — going up against Hangman Adam Page. Page may have gotten the "Hangman" moniker because of that incident in Ring of Honor where he hung Chris Sabin with a noose, but he also probably got it because ROH didn't want to have two wrestlers both called Adam. Now, with Cole having entrenched himself in AEW after a lengthy stint in WWE NXT, the two have found each other again.

The next-biggest match on the card is probably Britt Baker D.M.D. defending the AEW Women's Championship against Thunder Rosa. The two famously set the bar for women's wrestling in AEW with their no-holds-barred Lights Out match that left Baker with a crimson mask.

CM Punk vs MJF in a dog-collar match will be terrific pro wrestling, but we're still reeling after the latter's massive promo revealing how much Punk meant to him growing up. Then, in the middle of the card, is the treat of Jon Moxley vs The American Dragon Bryan Danielson. The plot there is simple: Danielson wants to unite, but Mox says they first must fight.

Last, but certainly not least in our heart, is the Face of the Revolution Ladder match. "Limitless" Keith Lee is a favorite of ours in this match, where he takes on fellow hosses Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs, while Ricky Starks and Orange Cassidy represent the regular human-sized wrestlers. They're fighting for a TNT Championship title shot.

Here's everything you need to know to get a 2022 AEW Revolution live stream (including the full card):

How to watch AEW Revolution live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch AEW Revolution live streams with the app you want to, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch AEW Revolution live streams in the U.S.

The thing about non-WWE PPVs is that they always cost more. AEW Revolution is no exception, going for $50. You can order an AEW Revolution live stream from the Bleacher Report app.

The Bleacher Report app has apps on Roku and mobile devices, and can be watched on the web. Bleacher Report's Fire TV app is there, and they finally added an Apple tvOS app.

AEW Revolution live streams in the UK, Canada and beyond

International fans have a different solution.

Specifically, Fite TV is selling AEW Revolution 2022 live streams, at varying rates based on conversion from US dollars.

AEW Revolution 2022 match card

