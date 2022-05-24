AEW Double or Nothing 2022 live stream, match card and how to watch online

When you watch the AEW Double or Nothing live stream this weekend, you'll see a huge card headlined by a massive championship match. In one corner, you've got the increasingly-irate "Hangman" Adam Page, who is going to fight, and not have a Bret Hart tribute match with, CM Punk — one of the most iconic wresters Page has fought yet.

AEW Double or Nothing start time Date: Sunday (May 29)

Time: AEW Double or Nothing will begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT

Pre-show: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST

Watch on: Bleacher Report in the U.S. and Fite TV (opens in new tab) abroad

Looking down the card, the next interesting match lies with the long-built grudge match of employer vs contractor (no, not a WWE lawsuit) in MJF vs Wardlow. While Max has been loving life as of late, Mr. Salt of The Earth isn't in Long Island anymore, and we expect the Vegas crowd will be chanting "WARD-LOW" so loud, you'd think he was the second coming of Goldberg.

The Owen Hart men's and women's tournament finals should provide some amazing matches, and we could see the real-life couple of Adam Cole and Britt Baker take the trophies home. Something tells us, though, that Kyle O'Reilly and one of the babyfaces in the women's bracket are more likely.

Thunder Rosa vs Serena Deeb for the AEW Women's World Championship should be a solid match, even if the build was lackluster. We're less sure of what to expect from the TBS title match where Jade Cargill defends against Anna Jay, whose contender status seems random.

Tag team wrestling fans have a lot to celebrate on the card, starting with the tantalizing three-way dance between Jurassic Express, Team Taz and the recently-formed team of Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee. While yours truly will admit he's always rooting for Mr. Lee, something in me says it's time for Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs to take an officially-recognized AEW title (no offense to the FTW Championship). You've also got a rematch from another era, with the Hardys and the Young Bucks facing off. There's also that big trios match on the card that could steal the show: The House of Black vs Death Triangle.

The biggest match when it comes to both bodies and star power is likely the Anarchy in the Arena match. Chris Jericho's latest faction is taking on Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley in this no-rules match that should have the crowd at a fever pitch.

Here's everything you need to know to get a 2022 AEW Double or Nothing live stream (including the full card):

How to watch AEW Double or Nothing live streams from anywhere on Earth

How to watch AEW Double or Nothing live streams in the U.S.

The thing about non-WWE PPVs is that they always cost more. AEW Double or Nothing is no exception, going for $50. You can order an AEW Double or Nothing live stream from the Bleacher Report (opens in new tab) app.

The Bleacher Report app has apps on Roku and mobile devices, and can be watched on the web. Bleacher Report's Fire TV app is there, and they finally added an Apple tvOS app.

AEW Double or Nothing live streams in the UK, Canada and beyond are cheaper

So, herein lies the point where many American fans will wonder "what the heck!?" International fans have a different solution. Cheaper rates — which often vary based around conversions — are found in Canada, the UK and Australia.

Specifically, Fite TV (opens in new tab) is selling AEW Double or Nothing 2022 live streams.

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 match card and predictions

Our predicted winners are in bold.