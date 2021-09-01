AEW All Out 2021 live stream and how to watch online

This weekend's AEW All Out 2021 live streams have all the anticipation you can fit into Chicago's NOW Arena. Not only is CM Punk wrestling for the first time since 2014 (the UFC doesn't count), but rumor has it Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) could make his AEW debut at this show. Not to mention that Adam Cole is supposedly a free agent now, baybay.

AEW All Out 2021 start time The AEW All Out pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST on Sunday, Sept. 5.

The main card is at 8 p.m. ET.

It's airing on Bleacher Report in the U.S. and Fite TV abroad.

Let's break down the card as we know it. Kenny Omega and Christian Cage are fighting for the AEW Championship, in a match that ... well ... nobody thinks Omega can lose. Why? That belt is meant for Adam "Hangman" Page, who is out for personal reasons. Also, Cage just won the Impact world title, so he's had enough wins.

Then, we have a steel cage match for the AEW Tag Tam Championships, with The Young Bucks defending their titles against the Lucha Brothers of Fenix and Penta El Zero M. We're thinking Bucks retain because there's little story headed to this. Also, we're being selfish because one of the TG staff is attending AEW Grand Slam in Queens, NY, and he wants to see Santana and Ortiz win the tag belts there.

Up next you have that CM Punk vs Darby Allin match, which ... we wish we cared about the match as much as we cared about Punk. It's a shame, so many other opponents would have been more fun than Allin.

Frustratingly, Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott, Heidi Lovelace) may debut on the pre-show, as that's where the Women’s Casino Battle Royale is. Currently announced for it are a number of heavy-hitters including Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa, Big Swole, Tay Conti and Hikaru Shida.

Up next, you've got the AEW Women's Championship on the line as Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. defends against the Galaxy's Greatest Alien Kris Statlander. This is likely the only chance we'll have to see Orange Cassidy on Sunday. And that's a little disappointing.

Following that you've got MJF vs Chris Jericho (Jericho's in-ring career is on the line), Miro vs Eddie Kingston for the TNT Championship, Pac vs Andrade El Ídolo in a match with more muscles than we thought possible, Jon Moxley vs Satoshi Kojima and "Tall Paul" Paul White vs QT Marshall in a match nobody asked for.

Here's everything you need to know to get an 2021 AEW All Out live stream:

How to watch AEW All Out live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch AEW All Out live streams with the app you want to, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Here's how easy it is to stream from anywhere in the world:

AEW All Out live streams in the U.S.

The thing about non-WWE PPVs is that they always cost more. AEW All Out 2021 is no exception, going for $50. You can order an AEW All Out 2021 live stream from the Bleacher Report app (not the B/R Live app).

The Bleacher Report app has apps on Roku and mobile devices, and can be watched on the web. Bleacher Report says "More connected platforms will be available this week," which we hope includes Apple tvOS, Fire TV and more.

AEW All Out live streams in the UK, Canada and beyond

International fans have a different solution.

Specifically, Fite TV is selling All Out 2021 live streams, at varying rates based on conversion.

2021 AEW All Out match card

